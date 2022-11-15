Sarasota Sheriff: Uber driver shot man in self-defense

EDITOR'S NOTE: According to court records, charges were dropped against Geoffrey C. Ruscher on January 1, 2018.

SARASOTA COUNTY -- On Thursday evening, deputies responded to the 4100 block of Lockwood Ridge Road after an Uber driver made a 911 call reporting that he shot a man who attacked him.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, the driver asked Geoffrey C. Ruscher, 42, to exit his vehicle after he became belligerent. Ruscher got out but continued making threats to the driver and walked towards him in an aggressive manner. The driver armed himself with his firearm and attempted to push Ruscher away several times, but was punched in the face. The driver backed away and pointed his firearm at Ruscher while warning him to back up. Ruscher made threats, including "I will kill you," according to deputies. The driver shot one round into Ruscher's leg and called 911.

According to deputies, witnesses confirmed that Ruscher was the aggressor and deputies determined that the driver was in imminent fear of his life and shot Ruscher in self-defense.

Ruscher was transported Sarasota Memorial Hospital and, after treatment, booked at the Sarasota County jail on charges of assault and battery. The driver will not face any charges and detectives returned his firearm after the investigation was completed.

