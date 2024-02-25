Sarasota STRIVE student overcomes challenges, assesses risk

Venice High student Aryana Lovely is one of the recipients of a 2024 STRIVE Award from the Education Foundation of Sarasota County.

Aryana Lovely plans to pursue a career in risk-management insurance. That might sound like a curiously specific career path for a high school senior, but Aryana knows risk well and has honed her ability to assess situations and proceed accordingly.

A student at Venice High School and a 2024 recipient of a STRIVE Award, which recognizes seniors and juniors who have overcome challenges to succeed, Aryana was two years old when she was placed in the care of her grandparents to avoid the foster system.

She was living in Ohio at that time but moved when she was nine to Parrish, Florida. Aryana was happy to move and leave behind a traumatic past.

At her new school, she met nice classmates and found a much-needed mother figure in her aunt. “Through her love and guidance, she showed me what a mother should be,” Aryana said.

For almost a year, Aryana lived with her aunt and uncle then moved again with her grandparents to Venice. When she was 11, she received awful news. Her aunt found a growth on her head and was diagnosed with cancer. She would need surgery.

The week before the surgery, Aryana stayed at her aunt and uncle’s house, watching her young cousins. She was in the house the night her aunt returned from surgery and was there the next day when Aryana’s grandmother found her aunt unresponsive.

For the next four days, Aryana stayed with a neighbor and watched her cousins, and then she learned that her aunt had passed.

Today, these difficult parts of her life aren't reflected in Aryana's outward personality. While working at Publix on Fridays and the weekends, she is earning all As and was recently accepted to the college she most wants to attend, Florida Southern College, where she plans to double major in business administration management and psychology.

“She is one of the most positive and joyous students I know, which is remarkable considering her circumstances,” said Director of the Rotary Futures College Resource Center at Venice High School Caitlin Joyner.

Inwardly, Aryana continues to struggle with her past, but she is guided by a deep conviction that she wants to succeed and one day be an amazing mother. This belief leads her to weigh each choice she makes, to assess the risk, and it has kept her going through challenging times.

She has also found outlets that allow her to express herself and find joy. In fifth grade, she joined the school choir and instantly fell in love with singing. Throughout middle school, she sang in her school chorus.

While she lost a year of singing with her classmates when she studied remotely to keep her grandparents safe at the height of the pandemic, she is singing again in school and around the community.

“I love seeing the faces of people in the community when they hear us singing,” Aryana said.

The transformative power of singing has ignited her interest in psychology, particularly music therapy.

Along with outlets such as singing and theater, Aryana credits the strong support network she has found at Venice High School. Her chorus teacher, college advisor, and school counselor all play essential roles in her life, keeping her positive and focused. “They’ve been a wonderful team who give me so much information and support,” Aryana said.

She is also grateful to her best friend Erica, “one of the best people in my life,” and her boyfriend Joshua, who “is always there to give me supportive advice.” These great people “always make me strive to be a better person,” Aryana said.

Today, her support network is as important as ever because Aryana faces a new challenge: finding ways to pay for college. Complications with her guardianship status and how that will affect scholarships and in-state tuition pose a new risk, one completely out of her control. As she tries to navigate this, having these people in her life keeps her moving forward.

Aryana’s advice to young people facing significant challenges: “It’s cliché,” she said, “but there is light at the end of the tunnel. It might seem pitch black, but it’s there.” She also encourages students to look out for each other, because “when you give someone support, you think of your own issues less because you’re making a difference.”

And, of course: "Always assess the risk of the situation,” Aryana said.

About the Education Foundation of Sarasota County & the STRIVE Awards

For 35 years, the Education Foundation of Sarasota County (EdFoundationSRQ.org) has supported students and teachers because education transforms lives. As a champion for life readiness, the Education Foundation provides personalized, comprehensive resources and relationships so that students can find their purpose and progress intentionally through their K – 12 schooling. Its mission is to enhance the potential of students, promote excellence in teaching, and inspire innovation in education, guided by strategic philanthropy.

The STRIVE Awards were born out of H. Jack Hunkele’s vision to recognize students who have overcome tremendous challenges to succeed in life. Learn more about the STRIVE Awards and this year’s remarkable recipients at EdFoundationSRQ.org/STRIVE.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota STRIVE student overcomes challenges, assesses risk