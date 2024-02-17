Sarasota teen lands huge Goliath grouper; Braden River alum nominated for College Emmy

Isaac Francis of Sarasota scores a Goliath grouper while fishing with light tackle off Turtle Beach on Feb. 3. With help from friends, the Goliath, estimated at 250 pounds, was promptly released and "swam off strong," said Francis, 17, a junior at Riverview High School. The Florida record for Goliaths is a 680-pounder caught near Fernandina Beach in 1961. Once listed as a federal species of concern, the abundance of Goliaths has grown steadily in Florida in the past decade-plus. In 2022, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission lifted a 32-year ban, opening a lottery-based and highly regulated sport fishery.

Braden River alum nominated for College Television Emmy

Braden River High School alum Keith Cohen has been nominated for the Television Academy Foundation’s 43rd College Television Awards for his production "Healing Paws."

Cohen was nominated in the Nonfiction Series category for a piece he wrote, produced and directed while attending Florida State University. "Healing Paws" focuses on the therapeutic effects of facility and therapy dogs on victims of extreme hardship and trauma.

Keith Cohen, a Braden River HS graduate, has been nominated for a College Television Award for his production "Healing Paws."

The College Television Awards – also known as the Student Emmys – rewards excellence in student-produced programs at colleges nationwide. The entries are judged by Television Academy members.

“I chose to tell this story in order to illustrate the healing power of the human-animal bond and showcase the transformative effects that therapy dogs and courthouse facility dogs can have on victims of extreme hardship and trauma,” Cohen said. “The term ‘working dog’ is an extreme generalization; it encompasses many unique canine occupations, some of which are not universally understood or appreciated. I felt it necessary to shine a spotlight on the life-changing work that these dogs and their handlers perform on a daily basis.”

Twenty-one student-produced programs were nominated from 181 entries submitted by 37 colleges and universities nationwide. The College Television Awards ceremony will be held on April 13 at the Television Academy’s North Hollywood campus in California. Student nominees will also participate in two days of professional development and meet industry leaders. For more information, visit TelevisionAcademy.com/Foundation.

Founders Golf Club's WGA raises $51,000 to fight cancer

The Founders Golf Club Women’s Golf Association recently raised $51,000 for Breast Health Sarasota at its annual Golf for the Cure tournament.

The Golf for the Cure tournament at Founders Golf Club raised $51,000 for Breast Health Sarasota. From left, Gail Jordan, Suellen Kaeb, and WGA president Lori Martin.

“This year’s tournament nearly doubled the funds raised last year and will continue to support Breast Health Sarasota and their efforts to provide early detection and breast cancer prevention services to underserved men and women in our community,” said Gail Jordan, WGA tournament chair.

The funds will provide mammograms, breast ultrasounds, breast MRIs and breast biopsies to needy individuals in Sarasota County. The funds will also help support for two mobile mammogram buses for screening in Newtown, according to Suellen Kaeb of Breast Health Sarasota, a nonprofit that focuses on underserved communities.

Literacy Council of Sarasota plans 17 annual fundraiser

The Literacy Council of Sarasota will host its 17th annual Literacy Matters Luncheon fundraiser to support LCS literacy programs and services on Feb. 22 at Michael’s On East in Sarasota.

The event will feature guest speaker Deidra Mayberry, executive director of Reading to New Heights in Dallas; adult learner testimonials; the Volunteer of the Year Award; and the James E. Duffy Friend of Literacy Award. Sponsors include the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, Margaret D’Albert, Linda T. Jones, Elizabeth and Joe DiMartino, Tom Melville and James Cooper.For information, tickets, and sponsorships, visit sarasotaliteracy.org or call 941-955-0421.

Also, LCS is seeking volunteers to help adults improve their basic English communication and literacy skills. Training workshops are scheduled in March. Call LCS program director Susan Bergstrom at 941-955-0421 or email sbergstrom@sarasotaliteracy.org.

Around and about

Christ Church of LBK will host a community discussion on human trafficking on Feb. 24 from 9-10:30 a.m. The event, in cooperation with all six houses of worship on Longboat Key and Selah Freedom, will feature presentations and discussions, including "Trafficked Girls"; "A Response to The Trafficking Problem"; and "Signs of Trafficking." Info:

· Ernesto Lasso de la Vega, a coastal wildlife and shellfish expert and adviser to Sarasota Bay Watch, will address "Restoring Gulf Coast Coastal Ecosystems" at a “lunch and learn” lecture on Feb. 19 at noon at Manasota Beach Club, 7660 Manasota Key Road, in Englewood. Reservations: Manasota Beach Club at 941-474-2614.

Beacon Pointe Advisors clients and staff donated hundreds of toys, games, and bicycles to support Toys For Tots during the holidays. "We filled a sedan and an SUV to the brim and delivered the toys to St. Jude Catholic Church" in Sarasota, said Christine Harman, operations manager. For information about the Marine Corps Reserves' year-round initiatives for children, visit toysfortots.org.

· The 38th annual Huge Rummage Sale at Englewood Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 700 E. Dearborn St., is Feb. 22-24 with proceeds supporting charitable programs, including Meals on Wheels and Englewood Community Clinic and Habitat. englewoodmethodist.com/events.

· Harvest House will hold its 11th annual Home Again Luncheon on Feb. 28 at 11:30 a.m. at Michael’s on East in Sarasota. The fundraiser benefits 1,000-plus men, women, young adults, and children who find refuge and recovery through Harvest House each year. Visit harvesthousecenters.org/luncheon for information, tickets or sponsorships.

· The United Way of South Sarasota County is offering free tax preparation assistance through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program. Individuals or families who lives in South Sarasota County and who earned $74,000 or less in 2023 are eligible. Appointments are required. Visit uwssc.org/free-tax-help.

Submissions by Stu Francis, Jane Sparango, Amy Gravina, Tom Melville, Michael Gardiner, Laurence Kruckman, Christine Harman, Caroline McCoy, Barbara Cruz, and Rachel Frank.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Riverview HS junior lands 250-pound Goliath grouper in Sarasota