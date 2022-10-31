Sarasota teen sold LSD and weed edibles to 11-year-old girl, sheriff’s office says

A Sarasota teen faces multiple charges after he allegedly sold LSD to an 11-year-old child, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday.

Gabriel Derylak, 19, is charged with sale of a controlled substance, sale of a controlled substance to a minor, and unlawful use of a cellphone.

On July 29, emergency responders were called to the home of an 11-year-old girl who was going in and out of consciousness.

The girl’s mother believed she was overdosing, an affidavit said. Paramedics determined that the girl was not overdosing, but she had taken LSD and was was experiencing its effects.

Three tabs of the drug were recovered from the girl’s mother, as well as the cellphone that the girl had used to get them.

In the following investigation, detectives found digital conversations between the child and Derylak that traced the drugs back to him.

The conversations revealed that Derylak had driven to the child’s home and provided her with three marijuana edibles and seven tabs of LSD for $160, the affidavit said.

Derylak was arrested and booked into the Sarasota County Jail on Wednesday, where he remained in custody in lieu of $10,500 bail on Monday.

During a search of his apartment, deputies say they found 163 prescription pills, LSD, other drugs and “drug sales paraphernalia.”

“The items are being tested in the agency’s Drug Laboratory and may lead to additional charges,” the sheriff’s office said.