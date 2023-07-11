Sarasota woman arrested after shooting victim over disagreement, deputies say

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrested a 44-year-old woman on Tuesday in connection to a fatal shooting incident.

Courtney Leigh Wadeck of Sarasota was identified as a suspect following the shooting on Sunday and was arrested by deputies. Witnesses said the victim and defendant had a disagreement about living conditions and got into a physical altercation at a home near Beneva and Clark roads. Two witnesses tried to intervene but were unable to stop the fight.

"Within moments, the witnesses heard a gunshot from the living room and immediately observed the victim falling to the floor," according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called just before midnight in response to the shooting. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive woman on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to her chest. After life-saving efforts were made, she was pronounced dead by the Sarasota County Fire Department medics at 12:27 a.m.

Wadeck has been charged with one felony count of murder without premeditation. She is in custody without bond at the Sarasota County Correctional Facility.

