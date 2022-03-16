Sarasota woman charged with second-degree murder of her 14-week-old infant

Authorities have reported they have charged Lily Scheip, 31, of Sarasota, with the second-degree murder of her 14-week-old infant son, alleging she beat the child's head so badly it severely damaged his brain.

Scheip was arrested Tuesday afternoon after the child's death was determined to be a homicide, according to a press release. She remains in custody without bond.

Sarasota County Fire Department paramedics responded on Nov. 8, 2021 at about 10 p.m. to a home in the 2300 block of Spring Oaks Circle following a report that the male infant was unconscious and not breathing, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office headquarters at 6010 Cattleridge Blvd.

The 911 caller said that Scheip came to her door carrying the unresponsive child. At the caller's advice, Scheip took the child to another home across the street because the resident is a nurse.

The nurse performed CPR until paramedics arrived and took the infant to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. The child was transferred to Tampa General Hospital via Bay Flight, where doctors discovered head trauma and a lack of brain activity. He died on Nov. 10 as a result of his injuries after being taken off life support.

The investigation revealed that the infant had suffered two broken legs in September from an apparent fall.

The child's autopsy was conducted by the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's Office. The examiner noted that there were three distinguishable bruises on the child's forehead, and two significant impacts on the back of his head. The two impacts caused hemorrhaging in the child's brain. The examiner also identified a three-inch fracture on the right side of the child's skull from an older injury.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota woman charged with second-degree murder of her infant son