Sarasota woman, dad arrested after Snapchat video of raccoon being burned alive goes viral

A Sarasota father and daughter have been been arrested after a Snapchat video showing a raccoon being burned alive in a dumpster went viral.

Alicia Kincheloe, 30, and her father Roddy Kincheloe, 63, were each charged with aggravated animal cruelty. They were booked into the Sarasota County jail.

The Sarasota sheriff’s office Agricultural Unit learned of the Snapchat videos on Aug. 11.

In the video, the raccoon can be seen inside a dumpster and not showing any signs of aggression.

Alicia Kincheloe, who is narrating the videos, said the raccoon was “mean” and later shows her father hosing down the smoking dumpster.

“We just toasted his (expletive), who’s hungry?” she said as the camera zooms into the dumpster where the charred remains of the raccoon can be seen.