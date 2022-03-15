Sarasota woman who disrupted Delta flight at RSW found guilty, sentenced to probation

A Sarasota woman removed from a plane at Southwest Florida International Airport in July after causing a disturbance involving a mask has been found guilty on two charges.

Adelaide Gabriel Schrowang, 23, pleaded no contest and was adjudicated guilty Monday in Lee County Court before Judge Maria Gonzalez.

She received concurrent sentences of six months of probation on misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer without violence and trespassing and credited with 16 days of time served in Lee County Jail. Schrowang was also ordered to have a psychiatric evaluation as well as an evaluation for substance abuse.

Lee County Port Authority officers arrived at a Delta flight at gate C-8 shortly after 7:30 a.m. July 7, 2021, to deal with a disruptive passenger.

A flight attendant speaking with a Port Authority officer as he entered the plane said that the passenger in question, later identified as Schrowang, was exhibiting strange behavior and had to be told numerous times to put on her mask. The flight attendant also said the passenger was disruptive and witnessed her spit at other passengers.

The flight attendant advised the Port Authority officer that the captain wanted the passenger removed from the aircraft.

Schrowang, in seat 24C, refused to leave the plane after being ordered by a Port Authority officer, who explained that she was no longer allowed to fly on the aircraft by order of the Delta flight captain.

Footage from an officer's body camera showed that after telling her she needed to get her belongings and leave the plane, Schrowang continued to ignore the order, loudly argued with officers and gestured at one officer aggressively.

The report said Schrowang appeared to have glassy eyes and partially slurred speech.

An officer advised Schrowang that if she did not leave the aircraft he would have to remove all the passengers from the aircraft and she would be arrested.

The police report said officers, in concern for the safety of other passengers, forcibly removed Schrowang from the flight before the deplaning order was given.

The Port Authority report also said Schrowang continued to yell at officers after being handcuffed and placed in a police patrol unit and transferred to Lee County Jail.

