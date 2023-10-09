Sarasota woman found guilty of animal cruelty charge for setting raccoon on fire

Circuit Court Judge Donna Padar has found Alicia Kincheloe, 30, guilty of one count of aggravated animal cruelty and one count of tampering with evidence.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrested Alicia Kincheloe and her father Roddy Kinchloe, 63, in late August after connecting the woman to a viral Snapchat video that allegedly showed the woman piercing a raccoon with a pitchfork and setting it on fire in a dumpster on Aug. 11.

Surveillance video showed Alicia Kincheloe reaching into the dumpster with a pitchfork and piercing the dead raccoon to remove it.

Video surveillance also showed a woman arriving just after the animal was removed from the dumpster. The woman told deputies that Alicia Kincheloe said her father initially used a pitchfork to stab the animal.

Authorities from Florida State Attorney Ed Brodsky's office announced on Oct. 9 that Alicia Kincehelo had been charged. She is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 19 and faces a maximum sentence of 10 years of incarceration.

In addition to finding her guilty, the jury found she intentionally tortured or tormented a raccoon by setting it on fire.

Sarasota Animal Cruelty Prosecutor Andrew Van Sickle attributes the success of the prosecution to the community and the hard work of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Agriculture Unit.

“Unfortunately, we were not able to save this animal from a horrific death," he said. "However, I am delighted that the jury agreed that all animals, whether domesticated or wild, should be treated humanely and with respect. A simple phone call to Animal Services or FWC would have averted this entire tragedy."

