Sarasota woman found guilty of burning raccoon avoids prison, sentenced to work program

A Sarasota woman guilty of aggravated animal cruelty and tampering with evidence in connection with a viral Snapchat video of the burning of a raccoon in September 2022 was sentenced to 45 days in an offender work program.

In October 2023, a jury found Alicia Kincheloe, 31, intentionally tortured or tormented a raccoon by setting it on fire in a waste bin, which she then proceeded to record and post to Snapchat.

Alicia Kincheloe was sentenced on Dec. 19, and along with the 45 days in an offender work program, which must be completed within 315 days of her sentence, she was sentenced to two years of community control and three years of probation, according to court records. She is required to perform 100 hours of community service, which can be started after the work offender days are completed.

She must complete eight weeks of an anger management program and the "Thinking for a Change" course, which is a cognitive behavioral change program, within 30 days of the sentence.

Her father, Roddy Kincheloe, 64, was also arrested for aggravated animal cruelty and is set to stand trial starting the week of Jan. 16, according to court records.

A news release from State Attorney Ed Brodsky's office following the trial stated that evidence presented showed Alicia Kincheloe posted a second video moments after posting a video of the raccoon in the trash bin, this time with the raccoon set ablaze.

At trial, Alicia Kincheloe stated she did not know how the fire started, and she attempted to save the animal by pouring the contents of a gas canister which she thought was filled with water, according to the news release.

Alicia Kincheloe was facing a maximum 10-year prison sentence, with the state prosecutor asking for five years in prison. However, Sarasota Circuit Court Judge Donna Padar said she didn't believe the sentence the prosecutor was asking for was proportionate, according to reporting by WFLA. Padar added Alicia Kincheloe had sealed her fate within the realm of public opinion and that she is now a convicted felon, which will impact her future.

What happened to the raccoon nicknamed 'Rosie' by the public?

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office agricultural unit was notified on Aug. 11 2022 after Alicia Kincheloe had posted a series of videos on Snapchat that showed a small raccoon inside a dumpster. Alicia Kincheloe narrated the videos saying the raccoon looked “mean,” despite the animal showing no signs of aggression, according to previous reporting. The camera then pointed inside the dumpster where the charred remains of the animal could be seen.

When deputies met with Alicia Kincheloe a day after the videos were posted, she admitted to taking and posting them, Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said at the time.

Surveillance video from the area also showed Alicia Kincheloe reaching into the dumpster with a pitchfork and piercing the dead raccoon to remove it.

What about emotional support animals

As part of Alicia Kincheloe's sentence, the judge ruled she cannot own or possess any animals during her sentence, and must surrender any pets within 30 days of the order.

Alicia Kincheloe's attorney submitted a motion on her behalf a day following the sentencing hearing asking the judge to reconsider and modify the sentence to allow his client to possess emotional support animals during her sentence.

The motion states Alicia Kincheloe was previously diagnosed with a medical condition requiring that she have registered emotional support animals and, on those grounds, asked the judge to reconsider.

Padar has yet to respond to the motion as of Thursday, with the case considered "closed" according to records on the Sarasota Clerk of Circuit Court and County Comptroller's website.

