A Sarasota zoning amendment could mean more affordable housing, but some fear overgrowth

Sarasota Vice Mayor Jen Ahearn-Koch sees a worst-case fallout from a potential zoning text change designed to spur more affordable housing through density bonuses.

If you give developers room to build bigger than the current zoning code allows, they could turn the busiest sections of Sarasota into hubs for overgrowth and unsightly urban sprawl, Ahearn-Koch said during a Sarasota City Commission workshop on Monday.

The Sarasota City Commission weighed the pros and cons of the zoning text amendment, which would create three new zoning corridors to promote the development of attainable housing. The amendment will go before the Sarasota Planning Board on Jan. 24 and, if recommended for approval, will see a city commission vote in the spring.

More: Florida GOP removes Christian Ziegler as party chair after rape allegation

To promote the development of attainable housing — described as affordable for residents earning between 80% and 120% of an area’s median income — the amendment would afford a triple-density bonus to projects that designate at least 15% of the extra units as attainable.

At least a third of these affordable units must be priced at or below 80% of the area’s median income, and no more than a third of the units can be priced at or above 120% of the area’s median income ($64,000 in the Northport, Sarasota, and Bradenton area, according to a presentation from development staff). These units will have to remain attainable for at least 30 years.

The amendment would be the last step in a series of zoning ordinances aimed at increasing attainable housing. It’s an initiative that began in part with the passage of an Urban Mixed-Use Future Land Use classification, which designated major commercial centers along Tamiami Trail and Fruitville Road as ideal locations for future mixed-use developments.

Several other provisions, including a quadruple density bonus allocated to developers that build affordable units in some downtown zoning districts, aim to bolster the broader affordable housing initiative.

Chief Planner Briana Dobbs said the widespread goal is to provide housing for middle-class workers who otherwise couldn’t afford housing close to their workplaces.

“It’s really looking at these individuals who are working here in the city that should also have the ability to live here,” Dobbs said.

More: Coastal flood watch for Sarasota-Manatee; storm could bring flooding, tornadoes

This amendment's density bonus is the latest developer incentive, and it means that — if proposed within these new zones — a project could build three times as many units as its original zoning allows if 15% of those extra units exceeding the zone's base density are priced attainably.

That was the wrench for Ahearn-Koch, who expressed concern that overuse of the incentive from developers could crowd the new districts with a higher volume of buildings than intended.

“When we have these kinds of things that are conceptual, we have to consider the worst-case scenario,” Ahearn-Koch said, “the biggest, the highest, the most intense.”

The amendment doesn't rezone any buildings, but it does offer new guidelines for certain areas in anticipation of continued growth.

The amendment’s new zoning districts will all serve similar purposes of mixed-use growth. Each allows and prohibits the same types of places to be built at the same level of discretion, meaning the city’s input regarding new developments stays the same.

Where the districts differ are in their density and height restrictions — or how many units are permitted in each of them and how tall the buildings can be.

More: Palmetto family rallies, calls for answers from police in death of son last November

If a project designates an additional 5% of units as attainable along with the initial 15%, it could gain an additional story of height. For parcels three acres or larger, designating another 5% of the bonus units as attainable and adding a 100-foot buffer between the development and surrounding single-family residences means it can build another story.

In the most extreme cases, that means five-story buildings with 105 units per acre. And though only 35 out of 700 individual parcels in the new districts include the three or more acres necessary to build five stories, developers could combine parcels to achieve the acreage needed for the maximum height bonus.

Ahearn-Koch feared this could lead to a “canyon” of 91-foot, 105-unit buildings along the North Trail area.

“It very well could happen,” she said. “We cannot hope and pray that, ‘OK, it’s not going to be that bad.’”

Planning Director Steve Cover disagreed. Under the amendment, a row of buildings is technically a possibility, but with logistical barriers like the attainable housing and buffer requirements to achieve the bonuses, Cover said that scale of development isn’t likely.

“It’s assuming that every building will have attainable housing and go for the extra height,” Cover said. “We all know that’s not going to happen.”

Contact Herald-Tribune Growth and Development Reporter Heather Bushman at hbushman@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @hmb_1013.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota zoning change could bring affordable housing and growth