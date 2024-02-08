Sarasotan Nora Patterson, who served 20 years in public office, died Thursday at age 79

Former Sarasota County Commissioner Nora Patterson, in her office in March 2006. Patterson, who served four terms on the County Commission and two on the Sarasota City Commission, died Thursday night at age 79.

Nora Patterson, who moved to Sarasota with her husband John in 1970 and went on to serve two decades in public service, died Thursday at age 79.

Patterson served 16 years on the Sarasota County Commission and eight on the Sarasota City Commission.

Jon Thaxton, whose time on the commission overlapped six years with Patterson, called his late colleague an unquestionable public servant in the same style as the late Nancy Detert, who died in April 2023.

“No one ever doubted the sincerity of her decision,” Thaxton said. “They might have disagreed with her decision but Nora’s decisions were always made on facts and with the purpose of building a better community.”

Before politics, Patterson led what her husband called an eclectic career, including teaching school in rural Dixie County and Lincoln High School in Gainesville, while they lived in a mobile home and he went to law school at the University of Florida.

Nora Patterson, left, is given flowers by County Commissioner Carolyn Mason during the 2015 ceremony for the rechristened Nora Patterson Bay Island Park.

An avid environmentalist, Patterson was honored by Sarasota County om 2015 when Bay Island Park was renamed Nora Patterson Bay Island Park.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Nora Patterson served 20 years as Sarasota city, county commissioner