Sarasota's city commissioners are behaving badly in defending Kyle Battie

Commissioners are mishandling Battie furor

I am beyond horrified at what transpired at the Feb. 5 Sarasota City Commission meeting regarding Commissioner Kyle Battie’s recent actions.

Some of the commissioners’ statements defied explanation and denied reality.

I am not concerned that the commissioners voted to pay limited attorney's fees for Battie: I think that he needs some guidance from a good lawyer. But I am upset at their willingness to, in many ways, condone an outright attack on a private citizen and a private citizens’ group, CityPAC.

This same scenario occurred a few years ago when City Commissioner Erik Arroyo publicly and repeatedly threatened to call a Planning Board member in front of the commission to supposedly hold that person accountable for implied legal transgressions that Arroyo refused to reveal.

Months later, the end result was an admission of error by Arroyo to the individual after the commissioner discovered he had been incorrect in his accusations and wrong about the reach of his legitimate authority.

The city commission is not a kangaroo court, and commissioners do not have the right to use the privileges of their seats to excoriate people they don't like for behavior they can’t even prove took place.

Eileen Walsh Normile, Sarasota

Normile is a former Sarasota city commissioner.

Explore climate change in Sarasota County

I’m worried about how climate change will impact Sarasota County.

That’s why through my research as a University of Florida doctoral candidate, I’m partnering with Streaming Science, University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences and others to put on a one-hour live, online program for Sarasota County on Feb. 26 at 4 p.m.

We’ll take a deep dive into climate change, with information about what you can do about it. We’ll even explore the concept of a “living shoreline.”

We’re doing the program live on Zoom so we can get your questions and thoughts.

Visit https://streamingscience.com/scientist-online-2/climatecast-live-digital-field-experiences-with-uf-ifas-extension to RSVP for the conversation.

Caroline Nickerson, Agricultural Education and Communication Ph.D. student

Politics beat out hungry children

Shame on our Florida legislators for recently rejecting millions of federal dollars that were available to feed hungry children during the summer months, when free school lunches are unavailable to them.

Are politics more important than caring for starving children?

Where are the consciences of those individuals who were elected to do their best to meet the needs of their constituents?

Why don’t they seem to care about the health and welfare of Florida's needy young citizens?

Gerri Mayew, Sarasota

