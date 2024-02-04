Sarasota's dangerous drivers have made walking a health hazard

A Herald-Tribune letter writer says there are too many dangerous drivers in Sarasota, and they are putting the city's pedestrians at risk. (Photo by "Bridgee," Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported license.)

Development threatens safety of pedestrians

Two recent letters (“Idling at stoplights worsens pollution” and “Aim for fewer cars, more bicycles”) both highlight how Sarasota’s infrastructure is becoming overwhelmed by shortsighted overdevelopment.

Unsurprisingly, pedestrian safety is declining just as rapidly as traffic is increasing.

My partner and I are avid runners, but we can’t even run in our neighborhood, Arlington Park, without drivers rolling through or outright disregarding stop signs, speeding and even crashing into parked cars. (I saw the latter just a few weeks ago.)

Recently, a truck rolled through the intersection at Hyde Park Street and Shade Avenue − the driver was looking at his phone − and he accelerated at me as I was jogging across. Missed me by 5 feet, even as I yelled to get his attention.

Write to us: How to send a letter to the editor

Pedestrian crossings, even with flashing lights, are ignored. The only mitigation measures that seem to work are speed tables, which are in short supply.

Overdevelopment leads not just to congestion, but to a lack of community and connectivity. As in, people not looking out for each other.

No text or social media update is more important than driving safely. Show some empathy and keep your eyes on the road.

Jason Cannon, Sarasota

Justice system takes Trump down

In May, former President Donald Trump was held liable for sexual abuse and defaming E. Jean Carroll in federal court by a jury of his peers.

Yet he continued to defame her, so she filed a second suit for defamation.

On Jan. 26, Trump was held fully accountable and ordered to pay Carroll an additional $83.3 million on top of the earlier $5 million award.

This verdict was no surprise since Trump had already admitted his predatory behavior in the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape released Oct. 7, 2016, where he bragged that famous people like him could grab women by their genitals.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 27: Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at Big League Dreams Las Vegas on January 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Trump is campaigning in Nevada ahead of the state’s Republican presidential caucuses on February 8. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776093310 ORIG FILE ID: 1966072004

And then, in a trial deposition, he claimed that his comments were “largely true” … “unfortunately or fortunately.”

This was not a witch hunt or a political attack.

It was a very simple case of a private individual, E. Jean Carroll, being attacked and defamed by the former president. She bravely stood up for herself and sought justice.

She deserves our respect and admiration for exposing Trump’s lies and crimes.

F. Lowell Curtis, Longboat Key

Focus on school curriculum, not status

As a former educator with 40 years of experience at the secondary level, I was both perplexed and amused by a lengthy editorial that appeared in the Herald-Tribune on Feb. 1 (“Keeping Florida State University System at top”).

The leader of a pack of conservatives applauded himself and his colleagues for the lofty position attained by the university system.

Fortunately, I then turned to a more important message on the same page, a letter to the editor from a reader concerned about interference with subject matter being taught in Florida schools.

He was wading into a major and profound issue that needs to be addressed.

Stephen B. Bishop, Venice

Beware of columnists spewing half-truths

The political right and left each have columnists. These columnists are not held to high standards of truth. They choose partial truths that support their side only.

Such is the case with right-wing columnist Ingrid Jacques, who appears often in the Herald-Tribune.

In her Jan. 29 column, Jacques decried President Joe Biden and Democrats as enemies of free-market capitalism and accused them of creating a bloated government while overregulating businesses and overspending.

In fairness, Jacques did note that the leading 2024 Republican candidate, former President Donald Trump, has proved that he’s also not for small government or less regulation.

Jacques' ideal Republican would be someone like the libertarian president of Argentina, Javier Milei.

There are, however, good reasons for government. Here's a short list of reasons:

The Environmental Protection Agency exists to stop businesses from polluting.

The Food and Drug Administration regulates drug companies for safety and conducts medical research.

Low-income seniors depend on Social Security.

The Defense Department and FBI preserve our nation’s freedom and liberty from enemies (both foreign and domestic).

Be wary of columnists on the right: They won’t tell you everything about an issue, and the far right is where most authoritarian dictatorships are birthed.

Sandra J. Gander, Bradenton

DeSantis shows leadership with amendments

Interesting article by Liz Freeman covering Gov. Ron DeSantis’ four proposed amendments to the U.S. Constitution, all of which are desperately needed but will never come close to being enacted (Jan. 31).

DeSantis' future: Governor could be presidential-candidate-in-waiting for 2024 or 2028

This is the kind of leadership and forward thinking we need instead of the time and energy that is directed toward “woke” and book banning.

Lawrence Evans, Bradenton

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Reckless, dumb drivers are putting Sarasota pedestrians in danger