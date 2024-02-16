Sarasota's 'Just tear it down' approach has gone too far. Here's how we can change it.

According to a vintage article from the Sarasota Times, J. B. Turner, a Sarasota businessman “received on Saturday a handsome touring passenger car of the Interstate make” and was moving ahead with plans to build a build a 35 x 100 foot “garage” on a lot adjoining his Main St. business that would house not only his own automobile, but up to 180 other vehicles “whose owners have no place to keep them.”

At a reported cost of $100,000, the U.S. Garage building, at the corner of S. Pineapple Avenue and Burns Court, was completed and fully operational by 1925. Renovated in 1982, the building today houses a dozen thriving businesses, including two architectural firms and an accounting services office.

Carrie Seidman

But despite its excellent condition and ongoing usage it is – like approximately 230 vintage structures in the downtown area – at risk of being demolished for redevelopment.

The pace of demolition of Sarasota’s oldest properties – and not just the dilapidated, unused ones – has increased alarmingly in recent years. From 2010 to 2019, 318 historic structures in Sarasota County were destroyed; in the single year from 2021 to 2022, 241 were lost.

Though all were at least 50 years old, many did not have historic designations, largely because there are no economic incentives for local owners to obtain local, national or “contributing to an historic district” designations.

But if the Sarasota City Commission heeds the urging of the Sarasota Alliance for Historic Preservation (SAHP), the expansion of a thus far limited and underutilized “transfer of development rights” (TDR) program, could soon be a boon to both historic property owners and developers alike.

“It’s a win-win initiative that unites the disparate camps,” said Erin DiFazio, SAHP program director, during a TDR workshop for commissioners last week. “It both assists developers in making good choices for our community and preserves what we love about our community.”

TDRs allow a property owner to sell the unused development rights of a designated historic structure to a developer, who can use them for height and density increases at a more appropriate location. Meanwhile, a conservation easement is placed on the historic property, which provides income for ongoing maintenance and protects the property and its footprint in perpetuity.

A photo of the U.S. Garage building, located at the corner of S. Pineapple Avenue and Burns Court in downtown Sarasota. The building was completed and fully operational by 1925, and it now houses a dozen businesses.

More: Sarasota's politicians allowed a racial hoax to divide our city. We deserve an apology.

A TDR program was approved for the Rosemary District in 2020, but due to the COVID pandemic and the small number of historic structures left in that area (only seven, none with historical designation), it has not yet been used.

As proposed in the presentation, different areas within the downtown core and downtown edge zoning districts would be designated as “sending sites” (where an historic property is located) and receiving sites (where development rights could be transferred).

A developer planning a project in a receiving area could reach out to an historic property owner in a sending area and make a market-based offer to purchase the property’s unused buildable area and density to increase the potential residential units, floor area and height of his own project.

“It really does level the playing field from an economic standpoint,” said Howard David, a Sarasota Preservation Committee member, particularly in areas where there has been up-zoning.

In designing the initiative, the SAHP has taken great care to ensure there is no possibility for potential developer abuse. Downtown neighborhoods like Laurel Park and Gillespie Park, as well as the Bayfront, have been designated as sending sites only, so as not to create additional height there. And transfer sites must be deemed “appropriate,” meaning they cannot damage any historical resources on the receiving end.

Though developers could potentially purchase multiple owners’ transfer rights and combine them to increase a single development, because the sending sites are almost all small and the receiving sights much larger (typically 50,000 square feet or more) the increase in density will be greatly spread out. It could even potentially increase the number of affordable housing units included in a development.

Most importantly, wherever the development rights are transferred, the increase in height is capped at two stories.

Philip DiMaria of Kimley Horn, which the SAHP hired to create illustrated examples of sites, said that, overall, the transfers would have “a net zero impact” and noted receiving sites would still be held to all city standards and requirements for permitting and impacts.

DiFazio said SAHP “tried to create this initiative so no one would be concerned that this is somehow a development-led, looking-for-a-loophole kind of thing. This is preservationist-led and part of why we engaged engineers was to make sure there aren’t any loopholes. We want it to be solid and unexploitable.”

In response to Commissioner Jen Ahern-Koch’s concern that since these transfers would take place in downtown districts where there is administrative approval, there would be no public outreach or input, Planning Director Steven Cover told commissioners that, since the program would be tracked by the city, “that’s something we could discuss if you want us to go forward.”

Thirty-six TDR programs already exist around Florida, the nearest in St. Petersburg, where 150 units have thus far been transferred. Expanding the program here would require a zoning text amendment and modification to the comprehensive plan. The SAHP, which would hand the initiative off to the city, urged commissioners to put a discussion of the program on the next meeting agenda and expedite implementation before the end of the year.

“It’s a short timeframe, but our hope is that the city commissioners will authorize city staff to take the ball and run with it," DiFazio said.

"Our goal is to have a functional program before the city election. That’s optimistic and aggressive, but because this is not something new, we’re hopeful it can happen. Because every day another one of our historic structures becomes endangered.”

Contact columnist Carrie Seidman at carrie.seidman@gmail.com or 505-238-0392.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota 'Just tear it down' mentality puts historic buildings at risk