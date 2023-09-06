Saratoga Auctions Will Be Selling This Buick Grand National With Less Than 15K-Miles

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Featured in the September Auction.

For collectors and enthusiasts eyeing an iconic American classic, look no further. The upcoming September auction will feature a s, a model that has long captivated the automotive community.

The vehicle comes equipped with its original 3.8L 6-cylinder engine, which delivers 245 horsepower, paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission. The Regal Grand National is renowned for its performance capabilities, and this particular example is no exception.

Exteriorly, the car is coated in its original black paint, a color that perfectly matches its black and gray cloth interior. The coherent color scheme adds to the vehicle’s overall allure, serving as a well-preserved example of the model’s original design.

The car is loaded with a range of options that contribute to its functionality and comfort. It features power air conditioning, ensuring a comfortable ride regardless of external weather conditions. Cruise control, power steering, and power brakes are also included, enhancing the driving experience. The interior offers further convenience with power windows, power seats, and power locks. An additional touch of sophistication is provided by the power antenna and concert sound stereo.

Its VIN is 1G4GJ1170HP465244, confirming its authenticity. Given its excellent condition and the array of features it offers, this Grand National is a prime candidate for any collector looking to acquire a well-maintained, high-performance vehicle.

This 1987 Buick Regal Grand National offers an opportunity to own a piece of American automotive history in remarkable shape. Don’t miss the chance to make it yours at the auction this September.

The Saratoga Motorcar Auctions, now in its seventh year, will take place in Saratoga Springs, New York on September 22 & 23, 2023 at the Saratoga Casino Hotel. Gates open at 3:00 pm and the Auction will begin at 5:00 pm on Friday.Gates open at 9:00 am and the Auction will begin at 10:00 am on Saturday.

To consign your vehicle, please contact Bill Windham at 518-401-5180 or Kyle Hennessey at 518-275.6865

You can also register to bid.

Auction parking can be found at the Saratoga Casino Hotel 342 Jefferson St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.



100% of the proceeds from the Saratoga Motorcar Auction support the Saratoga Automobile Museum, a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.