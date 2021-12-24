Saratoga County DA: Intoxicated boater admits to charges in death of passenger who jumped into water

Dec. 24—BALLSTON SPA — A 20-year-old man admitted he was drunk when the propeller of his pontoon boat struck his passenger who had jumped into Saratoga Lake on July 4, resulting in his death, prosecutors said.

Blake A. Heflin of Malta pled guilty to misdemeanor charges of assault in the third degree and boating while intoxicated before Judge James A. Murphy, III. While not charged, the DA also noted that the parents of those involved could have intervened.

Heflin had originally been charged in September with criminally negligent homicide, a felony, after more than two months of investigation.

Ian Gerber, 20, of Ballston Spa, was killed in the accident.

According to a news statement Thursday by Saratoga County District Attorney Karen A. Heggen, an investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office revealed Heflin, several underage individuals and a number of adults hosted an underage drinking party in the area of Sandy Bay on Saratoga Lake on Independence Day.

Just before 7 p.m., Heggen said, Heflin and several individuals left the area on Heflin's pontoon boat, traveling south on Saratoga Lake toward Brown's Beach.

Witnesses observed passengers on the pontoon boat jumping off the side of the boat while the boat was moving.

It was determined that one of those passengers, Gerber, later jumped off the starboard side of Heflin's pontoon boat as it was moving.

Heflin, who was intoxicated, turned the pontoon boat away from Gerber while he was in the water, exposing Gerber to the boat's propeller.

Gerber sustained injuries that ultimately caused his death. The investigation also revealed that a second boat in the area may have also struck Gerber while he was in the water.

Heflin was interviewed by police immediately after the accident and it was determined that he was intoxicated at the time of the accident.

Five additional passengers on the pontoon boat — acquaintances of both Heflin and Gerber — provided statements to police immediately after the incident. All of the passengers on the pontoon boat claimed that the pontoon boat was not involved.

The operator of the second boat and his passenger were interviewed by police and cooperated with the investigation.

The sheriff's office sought assistance from several boating experts, the New York State Police Forensic Identification Unit, a forensic pathologist and an outside biomechanical expert. As a result of these outside sources and physical and scientific evidence collected from the two boats, the sheriff's office determined that the defendant's pontoon boat struck Gerber while he was in the water, causing traumatic injuries.

The evidence also revealed that Gerber had also been struck by a second boat while already incapacitated in the water.

Later in the investigation the passengers from the pontoon boat provided conflicting information aboạt what had occurred which materially differed from the prior sworn statements they gave to police. Ultimately, the only eyewitnesses to what occurred refused to cooperate with the investigation, according to the release.

"This incident was entirely avoidable had Defendant Heflin and those around him made better choices that day," Heggen said in a statement. "This tragedy would not have occurred if the defendant had not been drinking and had the parents of individuals on the water intervened. Defendant's choice to consume alcohol while underage and to operate his boat while in an intoxicated condition, ultimately led to the tragic death of Mr. Gerber."

Heggen further noted that the defendant's acceptance of responsibility was the ultimate goal as this case presented a unique set of circumstances which made a criminal prosecution extremely difficult.

Unfortunately, only the individuals who were on the pontoon boat at the time of Gerber's death can say what occurred.

"We cannot force those individuals to tell the truth," the district attorney said.

Heflin will be sentenced March 23. It is expected he will be sentenced to a 3 — year term of probation and his boat operating privileges will be revoked for at least a year, Heggen said.

