Saratoga County man shoots driver with shotgun during Wilton road rage incident, sheriff says; Child present

May 20—WILTON — A Northumberland man shot another driver with a shotgun during a road rage incident, with a child present, Saratoga County Sheriff's officials said.

The injured driver was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. The child was not physically injured.

Arrested in connection with the shooting was Shawn R. Bultman, 40, of James Court, Northumberland. He faces one count each of second-degree assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, felonies, officials said.

Bultman and another person in his car, Gina M. Kolakovic, 30, also of James Court, Northumberland, were also charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

The incident happened at about 10 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Ballard Road in Wilton. Deputies responded there for a report of someone who had been shot, officials said.

Deputies found the victim, as well as his vehicle, in the area of Ballard Road and Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park, officials said.

The investigation showed Bultman and Kolakovic were traveling together with their 2-year-old son when a road rage incident happened between their vehicle and a second vehicle on Ballard, west of Traver Road, officials said.

"An altercation ensued and during the altercation, Mr. Bultman took possession of a 12-gauge shotgun and fired the weapon, striking the victim in the abdomen and lower leg area," a release reads.

Bultman was arraigned and ordered held without bail due to prior felony convictions. He is due back in court later. Kolakovic was issued an appearance ticket and released to appear in court later.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe