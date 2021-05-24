Saratoga County man strangled person to unconsciousness, in presence of two children, sheriff says

May 24—MOREAU — A South Glens Falls man strangled a woman to the point of unconsciousness, in the presence of two children, Saratoga County Sheriff's officials said.

He's then accused of driving home drunk, arriving there to investigators looking for him, officials said.

Stephen R. Frank, 44, of South Glens Falls, was arrested Sunday and charged with one count of second-degree strangulation, a felony, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and driving while intoxicated, misdemeanors.

Frank is accused of strangling the person to unconsciousness Sunday at an address on Maplewood Parkway in Moreau and doing so in the presence of two children, officials said.

As deputies looked for him at his residence, Frank arrived there driving a motor vehicle and deputies determined he was intoxicated, officials said.

Frank was arraigned and released to return to court later.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

