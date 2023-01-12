Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 11, 2023

Operator: Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Saratoga Investment Corp.'s Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. Please note that today's call is being recorded. During today's presentation, all parties will be in a listen-only mode. Following management's prepared remarks, we will open the line for questions. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Saratoga Investment Corp.'s Chief Financial and Compliance Officer, Mr. Henri Steenkamp. Sir, please go ahead.

Henri Steenkamp: Thank you. I would like to welcome everyone to Saratoga Investment Corp.'s fiscal third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Today's conference call includes forward-looking statements and projections. We ask you to refer to our most recent filings with the SEC for important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements and projections. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements unless required to do so by law. Today, we will be referencing a presentation during our call. You can find our fiscal third quarter 2023 shareholder presentation in the Events and Presentations section of our Investor Relations website. A link to our IR page is in the earnings press release distributed last night.

A replay of this conference call will also be available. Please refer to our earnings press release for details. I would now like to turn the call over to our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christian Oberbeck, who will be making a few introductory remarks.

Christian Oberbeck: Thank you, Henri, and welcome everyone. Saratoga's 33% sequential quarterly increase in adjusted net investment income per share substantially outpaced its recent record 26% dividend increase, as rising interest rates positively impact the company's largely floating rate assets and drive increasing spread margin due to Saratoga's largely fixed rate liabilities. Saratoga's credit structure with interest-only covenant-free long-duration debt incorporating maturities two to 10 years out, positions us well for rising and "higher for longer" interest-rate environment. Importantly, overall portfolio quality continues to remain high as demonstrated by NAV per share remaining essentially flat over the prior quarter.

In this challenging capital markets environment, access to capital for growth is critical and we successfully recently raised more than $100 million in two baby bond offerings, maintaining our BBB+ investment-grade rating and received an important third SBIC license. In addition to providing liquidity for continued growth, these debt offerings further improve Saratoga's credit structure by extending its maturities five to 10 years out. Our existing portfolio companies are generally performing well with our overall fair value close to cost and our current business development pipeline strong. Our AUM continue to grow this quarter to $982 million as we originated $88 million of new follow-on investments offset by $57 million of repayments. We continue to be highly discerning in terms of new commitments in the current environment.

Our pipeline remains robust with many actionable opportunities and we executed 18 follow-on investments exclusively in existing portfolio companies with strong business models and balance sheets which are well known to us. Our NAV per share this quarter was essentially flat with a 0.1% decrease from Q2 to $28.25, with headwinds from our CLO exposure in the broadly syndicated loan market almost completely offset by the positive financial performance of our core BDC portfolio and the over-earning of our Q2 dividend. This quarter's approval for our third SBIC license allows us to continue to expand upon our existing investments in support of the SBA's mission to provide growth capital to small businesses, which are so important to our economy.

Our SBA guaranteed debentures are great benefit to our capital structure, further enabling us to provide innovative and cost-effective solutions to the many smaller and middle-market companies we finance. From an earnings perspective, we are reaping benefits from interest rate increases with 98% of our interest-earning portfolio at floating rates, and 96% of our borrowings at fixed rates. Our adjusted net investment income yield of 10.8% reflects a robust 32% increase over the prior quarter's 8.2%, consistent with LIBOR and SOFR trends. The average LIBOR base rate utilized for our portfolio for interest rate receipts and accruals during the quarter was 3.59%. Quarter-end LIBOR was 33% higher and 4.78%, implying that the entire impact of the current rising rate environment is not yet fully reflected in our reported earnings.

To briefly recap the past quarter on Slide 2. First, we continue to strengthen our financial foundation in Q3, by maintaining a high level of investment credit quality with 96% of our loan investments retaining our highest credit rating at quarter-end and still only one investment on non-accrual, generating a return on equity of 4% on a trailing 12 month basis versus the industry average of 3.1%, recognizing $3.2 million net unrealized depreciation primarily reflecting broadly syndicated loan market volatility in the CLO and JV, offset by the core BDC portfolio appreciating by $2.6 million, and registering a gross unlevered IRR of 11.2% on our total unrealized portfolio and a gross unlevered IRR of 16.4% on total realizations of $879 million.

Second, our assets under management increased to $982 million this quarter, a 3% increase from $955 million as of last quarter, a 20% increase from $818 million since year-end and a 48% increase from $662 million as at the same time last year. Our new originations were exclusively in 18 follow-on investments in our existing portfolio companies and our current pipeline remains robust. Third, in volatile economic conditions such as we are currently experiencing, balance sheet strength, liquidity and NAV preservation remain paramount for us. Our capital structure at quarter-end was strong, $336 million of mark-to-market equity supporting $459 million of long-term covenant-free non-SBIC debt, $243 million of long-term covenant-free SBIC debentures and $25 million of long-term revolving borrowings.

Our total committed undrawn lending commitments outstanding to existing portfolio companies are $19 million. Our debt maturity schedule ranges from two to 10 years out, providing a solid credit structure at fixed cost, positioning us well in a rising rate environment. Further expanding our liquidity base, we issued $46 million of new baby bonds in October, followed by another $60 million of new baby bonds in December subsequent to quarter-end, both including the fully executed green shoes signaling maximum issuance demand, five year maturities callable after two years and trading under the tickers SAJ and SAY respectively. Our quarter end regulatory leverage of 173% has significant cushion over our 150% requirement. And prior to the $60 million new baby bond issued after quarter-end, we had a $179 million of investment capacity available to support our portfolio companies with $107 million available through our newly approved SBIC III Fund and $47 million in cash.

Finally, based on our overall performance and liquidity, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share for the quarter ended November 30, 2022, an increase of a record $0.14 or 26% from last quarter and our largest quarterly dividend ever, which was paid on January 4, 2023. Saratoga Investment's third quarter demonstrated solid performance within our key performance indicators as compared to the quarters ended November 30, 2021, and August 31, 2022. Our NII is $9.1 million this quarter, up 50% from last year and up 31% from last quarter. Our adjusted NII per share is $0.77 this quarter, up 45% from $0.53 last year and up 33% from $0.58 last quarter. Latest 12 months return on equity is 4%, down from 14.6% last year and 4.8% last quarter, and our NAV per share is $28.25, down 3.2% from 2.17% to $29.17 last year and down 0.1% from $28.27 last quarter.

Henri will provide more detail later. As you can see on Slide 3, our assets under management have steadily and consistently risen since we took over the BDC 12 years ago and the quality of our credits remains high with only one credit currently on non-accrual, the same as last quarter. Our management team is working diligently to continue this positive trend as we deploy our available capital into our growing pipeline, while at the same time being appropriately cautious in this volatile and evolving credit environment. With that, I would like to now turn the call back over to Henri to review our financial results, as well as the composition and performance of our portfolio.

Henri Steenkamp: Thank you, Chris. Slide 4 highlights our key performance metrics for the fiscal third quarter ended November 30, 2022. When adjusting for the incentive fee accrual related to net capital gains, adjusted NII of $9.1 million was up 31.1% from last quarter and up 49.8% from last year's Q3. Adjusted NII per share was $0.77, up $0.19 from $0.58 per share last quarter and up $0.24 from $0.53 per share last year. Across the three quarters, weighted average common shares outstanding were 11.9 million for this year's Q3, 12.0 million for last quarter and 11.5 million for last year's Q3. There was zero accretion or dilution due to share repurchases and DRIP plans this quarter. Adjusted NII increased significantly as compared with last year with a 59.1% increase in investment income resulting primarily from a 48.4% increase in AUM and the increase in the current coupon on non-CLO BDC investments from 9.9% to 11.7%, partially offset by increased base management fees and interest expense resulting from the various new Notes Payable and SBA debentures issued during the past year and quarter.

The full benefit of higher rates on AUM is not yet fully reflected in interest income. Sequential quarter changes reflect the same factors as year-over-year. However, the increase in current coupon is greater being from 8.8% to 11.7%. Adjusted NII yield was 10.8%, this yield is up from 8.2% last quarter and 7.3% last year. For the third quarter, we experienced a net loss on investments of $3.9 million or $0.32 per weighted average share, resulting in a total increase in net assets from operations of $6.0 million or $0.51 per share. The $3.9 million net loss on investments was comprised of $0.7 million in net realized loss on investments, $3.2 million in net unrealized depreciation on investments, and $0.4 million of deferred tax expense on unrealized depreciation on equity investments held in our tax blockers.

This was offset by $0.5 million income tax benefit from realized gains on investments. The $0.7 million net realized loss on investments represents a $1.1 million realized loss on the sale of the company's Targus Holdings investment which is a legacy investment that was originated prior to Saratoga taking on the management of this company, offset by $0.4 million realized gain on the sale of the company's Ohio Medical equity investment. The $3.2 million net unrealized depreciation primarily reflects, one, the $5.8 million unrealized depreciation on the company's CLO and JV equity investments, reflecting the volatility in the broadly syndicated loan market as of quarter-end, and two, the $2.6 million unrealized depreciation on the company's Pepper Palace investments primarily reflecting company performance.

These decreases were then offset by, one, a $1.5 million unrealized appreciation on the company's Vector Controls investment, two, approximately $1.0 million unrealized appreciation on both the company's Modern Campus and Hematerra investments, and three, approximately $1.8 million net unrealized appreciation across the remainder of the portfolio. All of the above appreciations primarily reflecting company performance. Return on equity remains an important performance indicator for us, which includes both realized and unrealized gains. Our return on equity was 4.0% for the last 12 months, beating the industry average of 3.1% despite the depreciations from our CLO and JV broadly syndicated loan investments discussed previously. Total expenses for Q3 excluding interest and debt financing expenses, base management fees and incentive fees and income and excise taxes was $2.1 million as compared to $1.2 million for last year and $1.6 million for last quarter.

This represented 0.8% of average total assets on an annualized basis, up from 0.6% last year and unchanged from last quarter. Also, we have again added the KPI Slides 27 through 30 in the appendix at the end of the presentation that shows our income statement and balance sheet metrics for the past nine quarters and the upward trends we have maintained. Of particular note remains Slide 30, highlighting how our net interest margin run rate has continued to increase and is more than quadrupled since Saratoga took over management of the BDC and also increased by 20% the last 12 months, while still not yet receiving the full period benefit of putting to work the significant amount of Q3 cash nor the full impact of the currently rising rate environment.

Moving on to Slide 5, NAV was $335.8 million as of this quarter-end, a $1.4 million decrease from last quarter and a $6.8 million decrease from the same quarter last year. In Q3, main drivers were $3.9 million of net realized losses and unrealized depreciation and $6.4 million of dividends declared that were partially offset by $9.9 million of net investment income. In addition, during Q3, $1.2 million of stock dividend distributions were made through the company's DRIP plan offset by $2.2 million of shares repurchased at an average price of $23.17. NAV per share was $28.25 as of quarter-end, down from $29.17, 12 months ago and $28.27 last quarter. This chart also includes our historical NAV per share, which highlights our NAV per share has increased 15 of the past 19 quarters.

Over the long-term, our net asset value has steadily increased since 2011 and this growth has been accretive as demonstrated by the consistent increase in NAV per share. We continue to benefit from our history of consistent realized and unrealized gains. On Slide 6, you will see a simple reconciliation of the major changes in NII and NAV per share on a sequential quarterly basis. Starting at the top, adjusted NII per share increased to $0.77 per share, a $0.24 increase in non-CLO net interest income from the partial impact of higher AUM and higher rates and $0.01 increase in other income was offset by a $0.01 decrease in CLO net interest income, a $0.01 increase in base management fees and a $0.04 increase in operating expenses. Moving on to the lower half of the slide, this reconciles the $0.02 NAV per share decrease for the quarter.

$0.83 of GAAP NII and $0.02 net accretion from share repurchases and DRIP was offset by $0.33 of net realized losses and unrealized depreciation and the $0.54 dividend paid in Q3. Slide 7 outlines the dry powder available to us as of quarter-end, which totaled $179.3 million. This was spread between our available cash, undrawn SBA debentures and undrawn secured credit facility. This quarter-end level of available liquidity allows us to grow our assets by an additional 18% without the need for external financing with $47 million of pro-forma quarter-end cash available and that's fully accretive to NII when deployed, and $107 million of available SBA debentures with its low-cost pricing also very accretive. The $107 million is available as a result of the receipt of our third SBIC license approved this quarter.

In December, we also issued a new 8.125% 2027 baby bond, generating net proceeds of $58.1 million, which is in addition to the above available liquidity. This new baby bond is trading under the ticker SAY. We remain pleased with our available liquidity and leverage position, including our access to diverse sources of both public and private liquidity and especially taking into account the overall conservative nature of our balance sheet, the fact that almost all our debt is long term in nature with no non-SBIC debt maturing within the next 2.5 years. And importantly, that almost all our debt is fixed rate in this rising rate environment. We will talk more about this later. Also, our debt is structured in such a way that we have no BDC covenants that can be stressed and with available call options in the next two years on the debt with higher coupons, which is very important during such volatile times.

Now I would like to move on to Slides 8 through 12 and review the composition and yield of our investment portfolio. Slide 8 highlights, we now have $982 million of AUM at fair value or $986 million at cost invested in 50 portfolio companies, one CLO fund and one joint venture. Our first lien percentage is 82% of our total investments, of which 25% is in first lien last out positions. On Slide 9, you can see how the yield on our core BDC assets, excluding our CLO, has changed over time, especially the past quarter. After an extended period of low rates and tightening spreads, we are seeing both these trends reverse. We have already seen some benefit in Q3 with our core BDC portfolio yield increasing from 9.9% last quarter and 8.8% last year to 11.7% this quarter and total yield increasing from 9.0% last quarter to 10.4% in Q3, but the full impact of the rising rate environment through today is still not yet reflected in our earnings.

In addition, we have started seeing spreads widening as well with 98% of our interest-earning portfolio being variable rate. All of our investments being above their floors and rates continuing to rise significantly, we expect to benefit going forward from the earnings impact of rising rates to our NII, as you can see on the next slide. The CLO yield decreased from 8.9% to 7.4% quarter-on-quarter, reflecting current market performance. The CLO is performing and current. Slide 10 shows how at the end of Q3, the average three month LIBOR used in our portfolio was 359 basis points versus at quarter end when three month LIBOR closed at 478 basis points and versus today at approximately 475. With 98% of our interest-earning assets using variable rates earnings will benefit from this additional increase in Q4 and Q1 next year, while all but $25 million of our debt is fixed rate and will not be impacted by these increases in base rates.

The increases in SOFR base rates are similar. And all indications are that rates could be rising further than this. As a result, we stand to continue to gain significantly as rates rise. That said, there will be a lag in the effect this dynamic has on our earnings due to timing of rate resets and invoicing terms. Slide 11 shows how our investments are diversified throughout the U.S. And on Slide 12, you can see the industry breadth and diversity that our portfolio represents. Our investments are spread over 39 distinct industries with a large focus on healthcare and education software, HVAC services and sales and IT, real estate, education, consumer and healthcare services, in addition to our investments in the CLO and JV, which are included as structured finance securities.

Of our total investment portfolio, 9.6% consists of equity interest, which remain an important part of our overall investment strategy. For the past 11 fiscal years, we had a combined $81.5 million of net realized gains from the sale of equity interest. And two-thirds of these historical total gains were fully accretive to NAV due to the unused capital loss carryforwards that were carried over from when Saratoga took over management of the BDC. This consistent realized gain performance highlights our portfolio credit quality has helped grow our NAV and is reflected in our healthy long-term ROE. That concludes my financial and portfolio review. I will now turn the call over to Michael Grisius, our Chief Investment Officer, for an overview of the investment market.

Michael Grisius: Thank you, Henri. I'll take a few minutes to describe our perspective on the current state of the market and then comment on our current portfolio performance and investment strategy. Since our last update in October, we've observed the persistence of aggressive market conditions for premium credits with lenders remaining open for business and competing heavily for these high-quality opportunities. Liquidity remains abundant after the large-scale fundraisings of last year, but lenders are being more risk-sensitive backing off historically volatile sectors and taking a harder stance on the use of capital. Leverage levels remain elevated but where we are seeing movement is on the rate side, as Henri mentioned a couple of slides ago.

Absolute yields are growing significantly as LIBOR and SOFR increased almost 170 basis points this past fiscal quarter, although they have moderated slightly in December. In addition, spreads are continuing to widen the lower middle market, where up until recently, it had mainly been happening in the broader syndicated loan and capital markets. In the first half of calendar year 2022, we saw high transaction volumes and M&A activity, albeit slightly lower than in 2021. In the second half of the calendar year 2022, deal volumes remained reasonably healthy in our market despite lower macro volumes. As a result, we continue to enjoy an actionable deal pipeline. In a competitive market, investors continue to differentiate themselves in other ways, such as accelerated timing to close and looser covenant restriction.

That said, lenders in our market remain wary of thinly capitalized deals and for the most part, are staying disciplined in terms of minimum aggregate base levels of equity and requiring reasonable covenants, particularly given the concerns around a potential economic recession forecasted for some time in 2023. The Saratoga management team has successfully managed through a number of credit cycles and that experience has made us particularly aware of the importance of first being disciplined when making investment decisions; and second, being proactive in managing our portfolio. We're keeping a very watchful eye on how continued inflationary pressures and labor costs, supply chain issues, rising rates and slowing growth could affect both prospective and existing portfolio companies.

A natural focus currently is on supporting our existing portfolio companies through follow-ons as was seen this quarter. We have confidence in our strong position entering a different credit and rate environment. Our underwriting bar remains high as usual, yet we continue to find opportunities to deploy capital as we will discuss shortly. Calendar year 2022 was a very strong deployment environment for us with a strong pace of originations. Follow-on investments in existing borrowers with strong business models and balance sheets continue to be an important avenue of capital deployment as demonstrated with 47 follow-ons in the last 12 months ending December 31 and 12 in the last calendar quarter alone, including delayed draws. In addition, we have invested in nine new platform investments this past calendar year with 15 total investments in these new companies during the year.

Portfolio management continues to be a critically important aspect for us, and we remain actively engaged with our portfolio companies and in close contact with our management teams especially in this volatile market environment. All of our loans in our portfolio are paying according to their payment terms, except for our Nolan investment that we put on nonaccrual this quarter, as we work with the company on an agreement that will likely have us pick our interest for a period of time. Nolan is our only nonaccrual investment across our portfolio. To recognizing the unrealized depreciation from spread widening and performance on our overall portfolio this quarter, Saratoga's overall assets are now just 0.5% below cost basis. We believe this strong performance reflects certain attributes of our portfolio that bolster its overall durability.

82% of our portfolio is in first lien debt and generally supported by strong enterprise values in industries that have historically performed well in stressed situations. We have no direct energy or commodities exposure. In addition, the majority of our portfolio is comprised of businesses that produce a high degree of recurring revenue and have historically demonstrated strong revenue retention. Our approach has always been to stay focused on the quality of our underwriting. And as you can see on Slide 14, this approach has resulted in our portfolio performance being at the top of the BDC space with respect to net realized gains as a percentage of portfolio at cost. We are number two on a list of only 11 BDC's that have had a positive number over the past three years.

This strong underwriting culture remains paramount at Saratoga. We approach each investment working directly with management and ownership to thoroughly assess the long-term strength of the company and its business model. We endeavor to peer as deeply as possible into a business in order to understand accurately its underlying strengths and characteristics. We always have sought durable businesses, invest capital with the objective of producing the best risk-adjusted and accretive returns for our shareholders over the long term. Our internal credit quality rating reflects the impact of current market volatility and shows 96% of our portfolio at our highest credit rating as of quarter end. Part of our strategy is to selectively co-invest in the equity of our portfolio companies when we're given that opportunity and when we believe in the equity upside potential.

This equity co-investment strategy has not only served as yield protection for our portfolio, but also meaningfully augmented our overall portfolio returns as demonstrated on this slide and the previous one, and we intend to continue that strategy. Looking at leverage on Slide 15, you can see that industry debt multiples remained relatively unchanged for calendar Q2 to Q3 at historically high levels. Total leverage for our overall portfolio was 4.19x excluding Nolan and Pepper Palace, while the industry is now well above 5x leverage. Through past volatility, we have been able to maintain a relatively modest risk profile throughout. Although we never consider leverage in isolation, rather focusing on investing in credits with attractive risk return profiles and exceptionally strong business models, where we are confident the enterprise value of the businesses will sustainably exceed the last dollar of our investment.

In addition, this slide illustrates the strength of our deal flow and our consistent ability to generate new investments over the long term, despite ever-changing and increasingly competitive market dynamics. During the fourth quarter -- fourth calendar quarter, we added no new portfolio companies but made 15 follow-on investments, increasing our 12-month production to 62 total new investments versus 47 for the same time period last year. Despite the success we're having investing in highly attractive businesses and growing our portfolio, it is important to emphasize that, as always, we're not aiming to grow simply for growth's sake. In the face of this uncertain macro environment, we're keenly focused on investing in durable businesses with limited exposure to inflationary and cyclical pressures.

Our capital deployment bar is always high and is conditioned upon healthy confidence that each incremental investment will be accretive to our shareholders. Moving on to Slide 16, our team's skill set, experience and relationships continue to mature, and our significant focus on business development has led to multiple new strategic relationships that have become sources for new deals. Our top line number of deal source remains robust, but has dropped in the past two years, initially due to COVID, but more recently reflecting our efforts to focus on attracting a higher percentage of quality opportunities. Most notably, the number of deals executed during the last 12 months is markedly up from last year's pace, demonstrating that this more focused sourcing strategy is yielding results.

What is especially pleasing to us is that four of the nine new portfolio companies over the past 12 months are from newly formed relationships, reflecting notable progress as we expand our business development efforts. As you can see on Slide 17, our overall portfolio credit quality remains solid. The gross unleveraged IRR unrealized investments made by the Saratoga Investment management team is 16.4% on $879 million of realizations. On the chart on the right, you can see the total gross unlevered IRR on our $936 million of combined weighted SBIC and BDC unrealized investments is 11.2% since Saratoga took over management. As of this quarter, we continue to have two yellow rated investments still only being our Nolan Group and Pepper Palace investments.

Nolan has been yellow for a while now since COVID being more dependent on in-person business interaction and was also added to nonaccrual status earlier this year. The current unrealized depreciation reflects the current performance of the company, but does not change our view of the fundamental long-term prospects for the business. The other yellow investment is Pepper Palace. In this quarter, we recognized another $2.6 million of unrealized depreciation on this investment, increasing the total depreciation to $10 million since investment on our first lien term loan and preferred equity investments. Now this markdown reflects the current performance of the company, but they continue to pay interest. We are working closely with the company and the sponsor as they work to improve performance.

Our overall investment approach has yielded exceptional realized returns and recovery of our invested capital. Moving on to Slide 18. You can see our first and second SBIC licenses are fully funded and deployed with $10 million of cash available for distribution to the BDC in SBIC II. We are also pleased to have received approval for our third SBIC license this quarter, which means we practically have access to another $107 million of low-cost SBIC debentures currently allowing us to continue to support U.S. small businesses. To summarize this quarter, the way the portfolio has proven itself to be both durable and resilient against the impact of COVID-19 and the subsequent calendar 2022 market adjustments and volatility really underscores the strength of our team, platform and portfolio and our overall underwriting and due diligence procedures.

Credit quality remains our primary focus and new investments have a higher bar, especially at times with such increased activity levels for premium credits as we are seeing now. And while the world is in continuous flux, we remain intensely focused on preserving asset value and remain confident in our team and the future for Saratoga. This concludes my review of the market. I'd like to turn the call back over to our CEO. Chris?

Christian Oberbeck: Thank you, Mike. Turning to Slide 19. As outlined, our latest dividend of $0.68 per share for the quarter ended November 30, 2022, was paid on January 4, 2023. A 26% increase, this is the largest quarterly dividend increase in our history. The Board of Directors will continue to evaluate the dividend level on at least a quarterly basis, considering both company and general economic factors, including the near-term impact of rising base rates and increased spreads on our earnings. Moving to Slide 20. Our total return for the last 12 months, which includes both capital appreciation and dividends, has generated total returns of negative 2%, outperforming the BDC index of negative 6% for the same period. This performance reflects the current market volatility impacting both us and the industry.

Our longer-term performance is outlined on our next slide. Our three and five year returns place us in the top quartile of all BDCs for both time horizons. Over the past three years, our 27% return exceeded the index average of return of 12%. Over the past five years, our 71% turn more than double the index average of 35%. When Saratoga took over the management of the BDC in 2010, our total return has been 626%, versus the industries of 171%. On Slide 22, you can further see our performance placed in the context of the broader industry and specific to certain key performance metrics. We continue to focus on our long-term metrics such as return on equity, net asset value per share, NII yield and dividend growth, which reflects the growing value our shareholders are receiving.

Notwithstanding the slight decline of 0.1% in NAV this quarter, we continue to be one of the few BDCs to have grown NAV over the long term, and we have done it accretively by also growing NAV per share, 15 of the last 19 quarters. Moving on to Slide 23. All of our initiatives discussed on this call are designed to make Saratoga Investment a leading BDC, and is attractive to the capital markets community. We believe that our differentiated performance characteristics outlined on this slide will help drive the size and quality of our investor base, including adding more institutions. Our differentiating characteristics include maintaining one of the highest levels of management ownership in the industry at 14%. Access to cost-effective and long-term liquidity with which to support our portfolio and make accretive investments recently demonstrated with our SBIC III license approval this quarter and new baby bond raised in December, a BBB+ investment grade rating in active public and private bond issuances, solid historic earnings per share and NII yield benefiting from the rising rate environment, with 98% of our credit AUM floating rate, while 96% of our debt is fixed rate.

Strong and industry-leading long-term return on equity accompanied by growing NAV and NAV per share, putting us to the top of the industry over the long term, high-quality expansion of AUM and an attractive risk reward profile. In addition, our historically high credit quality portfolio contains a minimum exposure to conventionally cyclical industries, including the oil and gas industry. In closing, I would like to refer to Slide 10 that Henri walked you through earlier in the presentation. In this rising rate environment, Saratoga is a beneficiary of increased short-term LIBOR and SOFR interest rates. In Q3, Saratoga's average three-month LIBOR used for interest rate income purposes was 3.59%. At November quarter end, the closing LIBOR rate was 119 basis points or 33% higher at 4.78%, with the spot rate today at a similar level, implying that the entire impact of today's rate levels is not fully reflected in this quarter's reported earnings.

We remain confident that our reputation, experienced management team, historically strong underwriting standards and time and market tested investment strategy will serve us well in navigating through the challenges and uncovering opportunities in the current and future environment. And that our balance sheet, capital structure and liquidity will benefit Saratoga's shareholders in the near and long term. In closing, I would again like to thank all of our shareholders for their ongoing support. And I would like to now open the call for questions.

