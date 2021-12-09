Saratoga Sheriff: Albany man stole two vehicles in Ballston Spa, Milton; Fled deputy, arrested in Rexford

Dec. 9—SARATOGA COUNTY — An Albany man stole two vehicles, one each in Ballston Spa and Milton, and then fled a deputy before being found and arrested in Rexford Tuesday, Saratoga County Sheriff's officials said.

Alfredo Lebron-Rivera, 26, of Browne Street, Albany, was arrested and charged with one count each of third- and fourth-degree grand larceny, felonies, along with misdemeanor unlawful fleeing from police in a motor vehicle and reckless driving, officials said.

The incident happened Tuesday. Lebron-Rivera is first accused of stealing a vehicle from the Cumberland Farms in Ballston Spa, then driving off. A short time later, he is accused of leaving that vehicle and stealing a second one from a driveway in the town of Milton, officials said.

A sheriff's deputy then stopped Lebron-Rivera in that vehicle in the town of Ballston, but Lebron-Rivera drove off, officials said.

Deputies soon found that vehicle abandoned in a driveway in the Rexford area and located Lebron-Rivera on foot, arresting him.

Lebron-Rivera also faces charges in Ballston Spa. He was arraigned and ordered held without bail. He is due back in court later.

