Saratoga Sheriff: Clifton Park man charged with criminal sexual act; Attack earlier this week

Nov. 23—CLIFTON PARK — A Clifton Park man has been arrested, accused of attacking a woman known to him earlier this week, Saratoga County Sheriff's officials said Tuesday.

Michael L. Girard, 32, of Longkill Road, Clifton Park, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree criminal sexual act, a felony, along with misdemeanor assault, criminal obstruction of breathing and unlawful imprisonment.

If convicted of the felony count, Girard would face up to 25 years in prison.

Girard is accused of engaging in a criminal sexual act by forcible compulsion with someone known to him earlier this week in Clifton Park, officials said.

He is also accused of causing the victim physical injury, applying pressure to her neck impeding her breathing, officials said.

Girard was arraigned and released to pre-trial services. He is due back in court later.

