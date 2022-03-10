Saratoga Sheriff: Corrections officer sold controlled substance working at jail

Mar. 10—BALLSTON SPA — A Saratoga County Corrections officer has been arrested, accused of possessing and selling a controlled substance while working at the jail, sheriff's officials said.

Sara B. Brennan, 23, of Stillwater, was arrested Wednesday and charged with fifth-degree criminal possession and sale of a controlled substance and first-degree promoting prison contraband, felonies, along with misdemeanor official misconduct.

She is accused of possessing and selling a controlled substance while at the jail, officials said, all while she was working as a corrections officer there.

A sheriff's release did not describe the allegations further, including to identify the controlled substance.

Brennan is no longer employed by the sheriff's office, officials said. It was unclear Thursday how long she had been employed at the jail.

Brennan was arraigned and released to return to court later.

