Saratoga Sheriff: Death of Ballston Spa man at Saratoga Lake under 'criminal investigation'

Jul. 6—SARATOGA LAKE — The death of a Ballston Spa man on Saratoga Lake Sunday is under criminal investigation, Saratoga County Sheriff's officials said Tuesday.

A release Tuesday did not give further details on Ian Gerber's death, but indicated tests were being conducted and evidence was being examined.

"The investigation into the death of Ian Gerber is an on-going criminal investigation," officials said in a release. "Part of that investigation is pending results of toxicology, forensic evidence, and other examinations."

Officials indicated that investigators are confidence that "all vessels and subjects involved have been identified and interviewed."

Gerber, 20, of Century Drive, Ballston Spa, was killed Sunday. Deputies were called to the lake just after 7 p.m. for a report of a man who had been seriously injured in a boating accident, officials said.

Officials then found Gerber dead from serious injuries received in the accident, officials said. A release Monday indicated Gerber had been struck by a boat.

Gerber graduated from Ballston Spa schools in 2019, district officials confirmed Tuesday.

As the investigation into Gerber's death progresses, if any arrest is made officials said the public and media would be notified by release.

"To protect the integrity of the investigation, the Sheriff's Office does not plan to give further updates until the conclusion of the investigation," officials said.

Anyone with information pertinent to the investigation is asked to contact Inv. Zalucky at rzalucky@saratogacountyny.gov or Inv. Matt Robinson at mrobinson at mrobinson@saratogacountyny.gov.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

