Saratoga Sheriff: Fleeing driver crashes after Wed. night chase, dies; Began in Stillwater, ended in Malta

Steven Cook, The Daily Gazette, Schenectady, N.Y.
MALTA — A driver fleeing police through multiple jurisdictions Wednesday night crashed his vehicle in Malta and died, Saratoga County Sheriff's officials said.

The crash happened near Routes 9 and 67 and the vehicle came to a stop near Goldfoot Road. Police then found the driver dead inside, officials said.

Officials did not immediately release the name of the driver early Thursday, pending notification of family.

The incident began at about 7:43 p.m. Wednesday night with a suspicious vehicle complaint at the Saratoga Battlefield in Town of Stillwater, initially handled by the U.S. Park Rangers there, officials said.

The vehicle had reportedly struck barriers at the park entrance and then fled from rangers. It then continued north on Route 32, but the rangers soon lost sight of it, officials said.

Stillwater police then soon found it headed south on Route 4, as they checked the area. The vehicle, however, continued to flee and headed south through the Village of Stillwater, before reaching Mechanicville, where it continued west on Route 67, officials said.

The vehicle reached Route 9, where it turned south and struck signs in the roundabout at 9 and 67. It continued south on Route 9, crossed over to the northbound lane and struck a guardrail on the east side of the roadway near Goldfoot Road in Malta and came to a stop, officials said.

Authorities then discovered the driver dead inside, officials said.

The investigation remained ongoing early Thursday, officials said.

Agencies involved were the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Park Rangers, New York State Police, Mechanicville Police Department and Stillwater Police Department.

The sheriff's release also noted the involvement of the New York Attorney General's Office.

    Saudi Arabia's crown prince has taken a more conciliatory public stance towards Iran, trying to balance long-held animosity with economic considerations and bridge differences with Washington over how to tackle Tehran's regional behaviour. Tensions between Riyadh and Tehran have festered over the Yemen war, where an Iran-aligned group has increased attacks on Saudi Arabia even as the kingdom tried to lure foreign investment. Strains between the two Gulf powerhouses also grew after a 2019 assault on Saudi oil plants that Riyadh blamed on Iran, a charge Tehran denies.