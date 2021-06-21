Saratoga Sheriff: Fort Ann man charged in Milton crowbar attack

Jun. 21—MILTON — A Fort Ann man has been arrested, accused of attacking someone with a crowbar at a Milton store, Saratoga County Sheriff's officials said.

The victim was taken by paramedics to Saratoga Hospital for evaluation and treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

John B. Fleeman, Jr., 23, of Fort Ann, was charged with one count each of second-degree assault, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.

The incident happened just after midnight Monday morning at the Dollar General in Milton, officials said. Deputies responded there for a report of an assault.

Fleeman is accused of hitting another person in the head with the crowbar. The victim was known to Fleeman, officials said.

Fleeman was arraigned and ordered held without bail pending further action, officials said.

