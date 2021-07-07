Saratoga Sheriff: Gloversville man raped woman in Halfmoon after dating app meet

Jul. 7—HALFMOON — A Gloversville man raped a woman in her home last week after he met her on a dating app, Saratoga County Sheriff's officials said Wednesday.

Francesco E. Bianco, 26, of Gloversville, was arrested and charged with first-degree rape, along with third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief and criminal obstruction of breathing, officials said.

Bianco is accused of raping the woman at her Halfmoon home the afternoon of June 29 after they'd met on a dating app, officials said.

Bianco is also accused of choking the woman and preventing her from calling 911 by taking her cell phone and throwing it, officials said.

Bianco was arraigned and ordered held on $50,000 bail. He is to return to court later.

