Saratoga Sheriff: Greenfield Center woman charged in fatal October crash; Ballston Lake woman killed

Apr. 12—GREENFIELD — A Greenfield Center woman has been charged in connection with an October crash that killed a Ballston Lake woman in Greenfield, Saratoga County Sheriff's officials said.

The driver is accused of driving 91 mph in a 55 mph zone just before the crash, officials said.

Charged with one count of criminally negligent homicide is Ashley R. Donovan, 26, of Greenfield Center. She was arrested Monday, officials said. She also faces a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Killed in the crash was 62-year-old Diane Welch, of Ballston Lake.

The crash happened at about 8:45 p.m. Oct. 9 at the intersection of Route 9N and Lanie Drive in the town of Greenfield, officials said.

Deputies responded there for a report of a crash involving two vehicles. Six people with various injuries were taken to the hospital. One, Welch, died of her injuries after arriving at Albany Medical Center. The others injured were treated and released.

The investigation from the Sheriff's Office's Collision Reconstruction Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit then determined Donovan had been driving north on Route 9N with four passengers in her vehicle, three of them under the age of 16, officials said. Welch had been on Lanie Drive and entered the intersection, intending to travel south on Route 9N.

The investigation then revealed that Donovan had been driving 91 mph just seconds prior to the crash, a speed recorded by the event data recorder from the vehicle, officials said.

Donovan's vehicle was then struck by Welch's. Donovan was cited with exceeding the area speed limit of 55 mph and driving at excessive speed with three children under the age of 16 in her vehicle, officials said.

Donovan was arraigned and released to return to court later.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the state police, the state park police, Greenfield Fire Companies, the Saratoga Springs Fire Companies, EMS communities from the community, Wilton, Malta-Stillwater, Moreau, Clifton Park and LifeNet, officials said. The Sheriff's Office was also assisted by the state police Collision Reconstruction Unit.

