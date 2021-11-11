Saratoga Sheriff: Hadley woman accused of making child pornography

Nov. 11—HADLEY — A Hadley woman has been arrested, accused of making and promoting child pornography, Saratoga County Sheriff's officials said Thursday.

Katie M. Horn, 26, of Hadley, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of use of a child in a sexual performance and promoting a sexual performance by a child, felonies, along with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

She is accused of using two children under the age of 5 to create child pornography, officials said.

A family member of one of the children found the photos on an electronic device, prompting the investigation, officials said. The children were not family members of Horn, but were known to her, officials said.

Horn was arraigned and ordered held on bail. She is due back in court later.