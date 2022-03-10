Saratoga Sheriff: Halfmoon man fired gun through apartment floor, endangered residents

Mar. 10—HALFMOON — A Halfmoon man fired a gun through the floor of his apartment, endangering his neighbors, Saratoga County Sheriff's officials said.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Robert T. Kennedy Jr., 24, of Halfmoon was arrested and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, a felony, and illegal discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, a misdemeanor.

The incident happened March 3 at the Twin Lakes Apartment Complex in Halfmoon. Deputies responded there for a resident who reported what appeared to be a bullet hole in the ceiling of their apartment, officials said.

Kennedy was soon arrested, accused of firing into the floor of his apartment, sending the bullet into the occupied apartment below, officials said.

Kennedy was arraigned and released to return to court later.

