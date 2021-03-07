Saratoga Sheriff: Halfmoon man seriously injured woman at residence

Mar. 7—HALFMOON — A Halfmoon man seriously injured a woman Saturday night in a domestic incident at a Woodlin Road residence, Saratoga County Sheriff's officials said.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Samaritan Hospital for treatment, officials said.

Ronald C. Winters, 41, of Woodlin Road, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief, felonies, along with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.

The attack happened at around 9 p.m. Saturday at the Woodlin Road residence, officials said. Deputies responded for a report of a possible domestic and found the woman inside the residence with injuries officials described as serious and a male suspect on scene.

The investigation determined Winters caused the injuries to the woman, officials said. He also then prevented her from calling for help by taking her cell phone, officials said.

Winters was arraigned and ordered held on $2,000 bail. He is to return to court later.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe