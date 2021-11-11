Saratoga Sheriff: Halfmoon man set fire to car, lied to investigators; Faces felony arson count

Nov. 11—HALFMOON — A Halfmoon man set fire to a car at the Malta Gardens Mobile Home Park over the weekend and then lied to investigators about it, Saratoga County Sheriff's officials said.

Bryan T. Dinardi, 30, of Halfmoon, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of third-degree arson, a felony, and making a punishable false written statement, a misdemeanor.

Dinardi is accused of setting fire to a vehicle at the mobile home park Saturday, then lying about the circumstances of the fire in a sworn deposition, officials said.

Dinardi was arraigned and released to pre-trial services to return to court later.