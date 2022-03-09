Saratoga Sheriff: Malta man injured deputy with ice spikes in struggle

Mar. 9—MALTA — A Malta man injured a Saratoga County Sheriff's deputy Friday with ice spikes during a struggle, sheriff's officials said Wednesday.

James F. Daley, 62, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, a felony, officials said.

The incident happened Friday as deputies responded to a residence in Malta to serve a court order, officials said.

As deputies served the order, however, Daley is accused of intentionally attempting to prevent the deputies from doing so by physically fighting with them.The deputy was injured in the process when Daley kicked him while wearing the ice spikes on his shoes, officials said.

A release Wednesday did not describe the extent of the deputy's injuries.

Daley was arraigned and ordered held on bail, officials said.

