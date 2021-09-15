Saratoga Sheriff: Man broke into Ballston McDonald's; Faces burglary, larceny counts

Sep. 15—TOWN OF BALLSTON — A Ballston Spa man broke into the town of Ballston McDonald's and stole food and other items, Saratoga County Sheriff's officials said.

Bryan M. Brust, 31, of Maple Avenue, Ballston Spa, was arrested Monday and charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree grand larceny, felonies.

Brust is accused of breaking into the Church Avenue McDonald's at about 4 a.m. Monday, officials said.

He is accused of then taking food and other items, as well as destroying property belonging to the restaurant.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Brust's residence and recovered proceeds from the break-in and other evidence, officials said.

Brust was arraigned and released to pre-trial services.

