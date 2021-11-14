Saratoga Sheriff: Man charged with burglary in Wilton Walmart theft; Previously told not to return

Nov. 14—WILTON — A Saratoga Springs man was arrested Saturday on a burglary charge, accused of taking items form the Wilton Walmart after previously being told not to return, Saratoga County Sheriff's officials said.

David P. Hancock, 23, of Saratoga Springs, was charged with third-degree burglary, a felony, and misdemeanor petit larceny.

He is accused of stealing merchandise from the store Saturday evening. He had previously been told he wasn't allowed inside, officials said.

Deputies also determined Hancock had a warrant out for his arrest for failing to appear in court on identical charges from a separate incident at the same store, officials said.

Hancock was processed and released at the direction of a town justice to appear in court later, officials said.

