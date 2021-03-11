Saratoga Sheriff: Milton woman charged with rape, criminal sexual act

Steven Cook, The Daily Gazette, Schenectady, N.Y.

Mar. 11—MILTON — A Milton woman has been arrested, accused of raping a 14-year-old boy five years ago, Saratoga County Sheriff's officials said.

Jennifer L. Youngs, 50, of Hudson Lane, Milton, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count each of second-degree rape and second-degree criminal sexual act, felonies.

Investigators arrested her after a lengthy investigation where they determined she raped a 14-year-old boy in Milton between September 2015 and April 2016, sheriff's officials said.

She was arraigned and released to appear in court later.

Recommended Stories

  • Man dies of gunshot wounds as activists ‘block police’ from George Floyd memorial site

    A man was shot and killed over the weekend at the same location George Floyd died nearly a year ago

  • Beverly Peele couldn’t bond with son after alleged sexual assault by his father Peter Nygard

    Model Beverly Peele opened up about how difficult it was to bond with her son, conceived, she says, during a sexual assault. Peele visited the Tamron Hall Show on Wednesday and said she struggled to build a bond with her son, Trey, after allegedly being assaulted by his father, former fashion executive Peter Nygard, per PEOPLE.

  • International evangelical pastor Luis Palau dies at 86

    Luis Palau, an evangelical pastor who was born in Argentina and went on to work with Billy Graham before establishing his own powerhouse international ministry, died Thursday. The Luis Palau Association said he died at his home in Portland, Oregon. “This is hard news, but Luis is experiencing the beauty of the Lord face to face.”

  • Shake Milton

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 93

  • A complete timeline of Oprah Winfrey and Meghan Markle's friendship

    Years before Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Oprah Winfrey sat down for their bombshell interview, the TV host was a guest at the couple's wedding.

  • ‘A poor black guy wasn’t worth their time’: Man sues Hertz car rental over receipt that cleared him of murder in 2011 Michigan shooting

    Herbert Alford, 47, is suing Hertz for taking seven-years to produce the receipt that proved his innocence in a fatal shooting in Michigan in 2011, warning corporate giants against ‘racial bias’

  • The Latest: Nurse set to return for short-handed Raptors

    Toronto coach Nick Nurse will be back on the bench Thursday night in Tampa, Florida, against Atlanta, while five players remain out because of health and safety protocols. Starters Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby and reserves Malachi Flynn and Patrick McCaw will sit out for the third straight game. Terence Davis is questionable for the game because of a left ankle sprain.

  • J&J to make up to three billion COVID-19 vaccines in 2022: chief scientist

    Johnson & Johnson's chief scientist said the company expects to produce up to 3 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine next year, after the European Union approved the one-shot immunization on Thursday. The company is bringing on three manufacturing plants to produce the key drug substance. It also will have seven plants globally that will handle final production steps and bottling into vials known as fill and finish.

  • House renews push to expand gun background checks

    Democrats are making a new push to enact the first major new gun control laws in more than two decades, starting with stricter background checks. (March 11)

  • Ree Drummond Gives an Update on Husband Ladd and Nephew Caleb Following Crash on the Family Ranch

    "Caleb and Ladd are in the hospital, but we think they will both be okay," Ree Drummond said in a Facebook update

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: The nominations in full

    See all the nominations for this year's British Academy Film Awards.

  • Stars score early and often to dominate Blackhawks 6-1

    Joel Kiviranta scored 100 seconds in and added an assist, rookie Jason Robertson had four assists for his first four-point game and the Dallas Stars dominated the Chicago Blackhawks 6-1 on Tuesday night. Joe Pavelski got his team-best 13th goal for the Stars. Roope Hintz had a goal and an assist, and defensemen Jamie Oleksiak, John Klingberg and Esa Lindell also scored.

  • The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching and here are the biggest names rumored to be available

    As the NBA trade deadline approaches on March 25, rumors indicate there could be some big-name players on the move.

  • 'Blockbuster blizzard' expected to hammer Denver area with feet of snow this weekend

    One of the biggest snowstorms in years, perhaps decades, is forecast to blast the Denver metro area with several feet of snow this coming weekend.

  • Gucci heiress who had her husband murdered criticises Lady Gaga for not meeting her as film is shot in Italy

    An Italian heiress who had her husband, a scion of the Gucci family, murdered by a hitman and is being played by Lady Gaga in a forthcoming Hollywood film has criticised the actress for not meeting her. Patrizia Reggiani served 17 years of a 26-year prison sentence for ordering the 1995 killing of her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci, who had run off with another woman. Known in Italy as the ‘Black Widow’, she is being portrayed by Gaga in a film about the murder called House of Gucci. Having shot scenes in Rome, the film has now moved to the Italian Alps and Milan, where Gaga was seen playfully feeding a slice of pizza to her co-star Adam Driver. Best known for portraying the villain Kylo Ren in the Star Wars films, he will portray Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of Gucci’s founder, who was gunned down on the steps of his office in Milan. “I'm annoyed by the fact that Lady Gaga is portraying me in the new Ridley Scott film without even having the courtesy or the good sense to come and meet me,” Ms Reggiani, 72, said. “It's nothing to do with money because I won't be taking a single cent from the film. It’s about common sense and respect,” she told Ansa, Italy’s national news agency.

  • Guam offers Marjorie Taylor Greene cookies and a history book after she falsely claims it's a foreign country unworthy of aid

    "We believe our hard-earned tax dollars should just go for America, not for what? China, Russia, the Middle East, Guam," Greene said at CPAC.

  • 'Brady Bunch' siblings reunite for dinner — see the photo

    The Brady kids are all grown up and ready to chow down.

  • Fauci warned the pandemic 'will get worse' exactly 1 year ago. Today he sees 'light at the end of the tunnel.'

    Dr. Anthony Fauci is looking back on his dire warning that the COVID-19 pandemic was about to get worse exactly one year later — and now, he's able to offer a far more hopeful message. During a congressional hearing one year ago on March 11, 2020, Fauci warned that "we will see more cases, and things will get worse than they are right now" in the COVID-19 pandemic. That was also the same day that, in two back-to-back surreal pieces of news, the NBA season was suspended and Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson revealed they had contracted the coronavirus. On Good Morning America, Fauci looked back on his March 11 comments a year later, acknowledging that even back then, he couldn't have imagined just how much worse the pandemic would ultimately get. "Is the worse yet to come, Dr. Fauci?" "Yes it is ... Things will get worse ... Bottom line: It's going to get worse." -- One year ago today, #OTD March 11, 2020 pic.twitter.com/3W6rkLyM5K — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) March 11, 2021 "I did not realize in my mind even anything close to more than half a million people having died in this country," Fauci said. Fauci also told Today that learning the current COVID-19 death toll "would have shocked me completely" a year ago, noting, "I knew we were in for trouble ... but I did not in my mind think that much worse was going to be 525,000 deaths." But with three COVID-19 vaccines rolling out around the United States, Fauci said on Today he sees "light at the end of the tunnel" and that "things look good," though at the same time, he warned that states shouldn't be too quick to lift COVID-19 restrictions, as "we've got to keep putting our foot to the pedal when it comes to public health measures." Asked when the U.S. might see a return to normalcy, Fauci also predicted that "by the time we get into the mid-to-late summer, early fall, we're going to start seeing a big, big difference." “There is light at the end of the tunnel… but we’ve got to keep putting our foot to the pedal when it comes to public health measures.” -Dr. Anthony Fauci on where things stand one year into the coronavirus pandemic pic.twitter.com/Sc38EwDonZ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 11, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interviewThe Southern Baptist Convention's ominous cracks

  • How likely it is that Prince William will see the throne

    The royal line of succession determines who will be seated at the throne next - here's what you need to know about if Will or Harry can become king.

  • Denise Richards marks look-alike daughter’s 17th birthday with sweet photos

    Sami, the oldest child of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, turned 17 this week, and her mom kicked off the celebration on social media.