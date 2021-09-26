Saratoga Sheriff: Northumberland man charged with vehicular assault after crash; Motorcyclist seriously hurt

Sep. 26—NORTHUMBERLAND — A Northumberland man was arrested, accused of driving drunk and hitting a motorcyclist Friday evening, then fleeing the scene, Saratoga County Sheriff's officials said.

The motorcyclist suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment, officials said.

Arrested was Michael R. Brownell, 51, of Northumberland. He faces charges of second-degree assault, second-degree vehicular assault, felonies, driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an injury crash, misdemeanors, officials said.

The crash happened on Route 32, just after 5:30 p.m. Friday, officials said. The investigation showed Brownell lost control of his vehicle, crossed the center line and hit the motorcyclist. The motorcyclist was identified as David R. Hadd, 54, of Connecticut, officials said.

Brownell fled the scene in his vehicle without rendering aid to Hadd. Deputies soon located him after he concealed his car in woods not far from the crash, officials said.

Officials cited the help of "multiple good Samaritans in the area," as well as assistance from the Schuylerville Fire Department and Wilton EMS.

Brownell was also charged with refusal to submit to a pre-screen device and failure to maintain designated lane, infractions.

Brownell was arraigned and ordered held on $100,000 bail.

