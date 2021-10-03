Saratoga Sheriff: Probationer attempted to hide urine bottle to evade drug screen

Oct. 3—BALLSTON SPA — A Ballston Spa probationer has been arrested, accused of trying to evade a drug screen by secreting in a bottle of urine, Saratoga County Sheriff's Officials said.

Krystle M. Furioso, 35, of Ballston Spa, was arrested last week and charged with one count of tampering with physical evidence, a felony.

Furioso is accused of concealing a small bottle of urine under her armpit Sept. 30 that she intended to produce as her own for a probation ordered drug screen, officials said.

Furioso was arraigned and released to return to court later.

