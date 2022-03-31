Saratoga Sheriff: Providence man fought with, assaulted sheriff's investigator

Mar. 31—PROVIDENCE — A Providence man fought with and assaulted a Saratoga County Sheriff's investigator during questioning about a separate incident, sheriff's officials said.

Joshua J. Allen, 38, of Providence, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of second-degree assault, a felony, and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.

Allen is accused of getting into an altercation with the investigator while he was being questioned at his residence about a separate incident, officials said in a release.

The release did not detail the separate incident, or injuries to the investigator beyond indicating the investigator was injured.

Allen was released to appear in court later. — More from Saratoga County — The Daily Gazette — .

–More News — The Daily Gazette — .

–More from Saratoga Springs — The Daily Gazette — GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe