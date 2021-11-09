Saratoga Sheriff: Rotterdam menacing leads to Saratoga County gun charge

Nov. 9—MILTON — A menacing complaint in Rotterdam last month led to a gun charge against a Milton man this week, Saratoga County Sheriff's officials said.

Christopher Leblanc, 28, of Crown Court, Ballston Spa, was arrested Monday and charged with one count of criminal possession of a firearm, a felony, sheriff's officials said.

Leblanc is accused of illegally possessing a handgun at his residence last month. Sheriff's officials formally charged Leblanc Monday after tests on the gun confirmed its operability, sheriff's officials said.

The investigation began Oct. 9 after police in Rotterdam received a report of an argument at a residence with allegations that one man, Leblanc, had menaced another person with a handgun, Rotterdam police said.

Leblanc was not at the residence when police arrived, but police soon learned that, while Leblanc had a permit in Florida, he did not have a permit to possess a gun in New York State, authorities said.

That then led to a search warrant at Leblanc's residence in Milton, executed by members of the Rotterdam Police Department and Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, sheriff's officials said. Investigators then uncovered a .9mm handgun believed to have been displayed in the Rotterdam menacing incident, officials said.

Leblanc was charged in Rotterdam with misdemeanor menacing, police said.

Leblanc was process and released to appear in both cases in court later.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe