Saratoga Sheriff: Saratoga Springs man used false documents to add gun to permit

Dec. 1—MILTON — A Saratoga Springs man used false documents to try and add a gun to his pistol permit, Saratoga County Sheriff's officials said Wednesday.

Nicholas A. Monroe, 28, of Madison Street, was arrested recently and charged with one count of offering a false instrument for filing, a felony.

He was arrested in relation to an incident in Milton that happened March 30, 2020, officials said. He is accused of filing false documents with the sheriff's office to add a handgun that he was not entitled to, on his pistol permit, officials said. A release did not describe the alleged issue further.

An arrest warrant was issued in August and he was arrested Nov. 19, officials said Wednesday. He was processed and released to return to court later.

