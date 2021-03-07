Saratoga Sheriff: Schenectady man choked woman in Clifton Park, injured responding deputies

Mar. 7—CLIFTON PARK — A Schenectady man choked a woman at a Clifton Park residence early Saturday and then assaulted deputies who responded, Saratoga County Sheriff's officials said.

Carlos J. Gonzalez, 33, of Schenectady, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and aggravated family offense, felonies, along with criminal obstruction of breathing, resisting arrest, forcible touching, obstruction of governmental administration and criminal mischief, misdemeanors.

Deputies responded to a residence on Meyer Road in Clifton Park at about 1:30 a.m. for a domestic incident, officials said.

Gonzalez is accused of choking the woman known to him and intentionally damaging property at her residence. He is also accused of causing physical injury to deputies attempting to take him into custody by fighting with them, officials said.

Gonzalez was arraigned and ordered held on bail.

