Saratoga Sheriff: Schenectady man hit, injured person with BB pistol in Charlton

Mar. 23—CHARLTON — A Schenectady man hit and injured someone using a BB pistol last week, Saratoga County Sheriff's officials said.

Nicholas R. Alber, 24, of Schenectady, was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of second-degree assault, a felony, and misdemeanor second-degree menacing, officials said.

He's accused of fighting with the victim and then hitting the man in the man in the face with a BB pistol early in the morning of March 14, officials said. Officials described the man's injuries as serious. Officials did not include an update on the man's condition in a release Wednesday.

Alber was arraigned and ordered held without bail. He is due back in court later, officials said.

