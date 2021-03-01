Saratoga Sheriff: Schenectady man threatened to blow up Wilton Walmart
Mar. 1—WILTON — A Schenectady man threatened to blow up the Wilton Walmart, leading to the store's evacuation, Saratoga County Sheriff's officials said.
Gregory L. Craig, 64, of State Street, was arrested and charged with one count of making a terroristic threat, a felony.
Craig is accused of making a 911 call shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday and saying he was going to blow up the Walmart store in Wilton, officials said.
The threat led the store to be evacuated, secured and swept by sheriff's K-9 units, officials said.
Officials determined that prior to the threat, Craig had been removed from the store due to an unrelated incident.
Deputies located Craig a short time later on a public bus in Ballston Spa as he attempted to return home to Schenectady, officials said.
He was taken into custody without incident, arraigned and ordered held without bail. He is due to return to court later this week.