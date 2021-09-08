Saratoga Springs police arrest activists outside city hall; Warrants from July protest

Sep. 8—A handful of racial justice activists were arrested Tuesday night outside Saratoga Springs City Hall under warrants related to a July protest, according to video and first-hand accounts.

Saratoga County Sheriff deputies originally detained Lexis Figuereo on Tuesday evening while he was on his way to a college class. Deputies then transferred him to the Saratoga Springs police department on a warrant for disorderly conduct related to a July protest, which resulted in a slew of other arrests of protesters at the time.

A group of other activists and supporters then gathered outside of the police department entrance at city hall, asking for information about Figuereo's arrest and status. With a group of city police officers and sheriff's deputies gathered at the door, a sheriff's deputy opened the door, pointed to three women activists and said, "You, you and you, come on in," indicating they needed to come inside with the officers.

The activists in video footage of the incident could be heard asking "why?" and "are we under arrest?"

John Schroeder, a supporter of the racial justice protests of the past year, said he was downtown and headed over to the police station to see what was happening. He said a group of people were standing around the police department entrance for about thirty minutes before the officers arrested four women who were there, including Figuereo's sister, Chandler Hickenbottom, also an organizer of protests and rallies in the city, and activists Samira Sangare and Molly Dunn.

Schroeder said the police also arrested a woman who was there with her children, leaving the kids in tears.

"They ripped the stroller out of her hands, pinned her arms behind her, the kids were screaming. It was the most disturbing thing I have seen in Saratoga Springs," Schroeder said. "The only threat to those children was the police officers. It was hard to watch."

It's not clear what all charges the activists face, but they appeared to also be arrested on warrants related to the protest in July.

"They went over the videos of a protest in July and figured out what kind of charges they can bring on anyone there," Schroeder said. "Clearly, at this point what we are seeing is Saratoga Springs police looking to intimidate protesters through trumped up charges and arrests, which is not ok."

The arrests unfolded just as the city council met for a meeting upstairs. Some speakers at the city council meeting lamented what they described as a heavy-handed police response that promised to further fray community distrust.

Police Lt. Bob Jillson said he was working on a media release in response to a request for a comment Wednesday morning.