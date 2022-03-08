Saratoga Springs Police: Officers injured breaking up early Sunday fight outside Gaffney's

Mar. 8—SARATOGA SPRINGS — Three officers were injured attempting to break up a fight outside Gaffney's early Sunday morning.

Three people arrested in connection with the incident, one on a felony assault charge, police said. The two others face violation disorderly conduct counts, police said.

One of the three officers injured required medical attention, police said.

Wayne Brown, 25, of Troy, was charged with the felony assault count, police said. he faces one count of second-degree assault, the felony, along with one count each of misdemeanor second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest, along with violation harassment.

The incident happened at about 2 a.m. Sunday morning outside Gaffney's on Caroline Street as several patrons of the bar exited in an fight, police said.

The fight went from the sidewalk to the street and the patrons involved refused officers' requests to leave, police said in a release.

As the officers responded to the fight, a large crowd gathered. In the release, police said "some persons in the crowd chose to video the incident. Others chose to yell, kick and shove the officers."

The Sunday morning incident follows two alarming incidents at the nightspot that happened in the first six weeks of the year.

On Jan. 5, city police released a news statement that said a 28-year-old patron of Gaffney's had been stabbed in his torso inside the business during the early hours of New Year's Day.

Three weeks later, the entertainment venue was on the defensive end of an assault, when an Albany man who'd been thrown out of the bar clashed with bouncers.

The ousted patron allegedly picked up a heavy metal stanchion and bashed it into a bouncer's face, police said.

However, when asked in February about the recent troubles then, Gaffney's attorney Sarah Burger and its co-owner, Ryan Venezia, suggested the business is being picked on.

In their release Tuesday, police referenced work to address "ongoing matters."

"The Saratoga Springs Police Department remains committed to the community to provide a safe and welcoming experience for everyone," police said in the Tuesday release. "We are working closely with stakeholders to resolve ongoing matters as they pertain to public safety."

