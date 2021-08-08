Saratoga Springs Police: Suspect in series of car larcenies apprehended; Ballston Lake man charged

Steven Cook, The Daily Gazette, Schenectady, N.Y.
·1 min read

Aug. 8—SARATOGA SPRINGS — A suspect in a series of car larcenies in Saratoga Springs has been arrested, police said.

Jonathan E. Trow, 39, was arrested Friday and charged with one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, related to a rifle he was found with, police said.

Saratoga Springs Police have been investigating a rash of car larcenies in recent weeks and developed a vehicle and possible suspect description, police said.

Police then shared those descriptions with surrounding agencies and a Saratoga County Sheriff's deputy then spotted a vehicle and person who matched those descriptions near Exit 11 of the Northway and stopped them, officials said.

Deputies soon determined that the driver, identified as Trow, and the vehicle were involved in the larcenies. Authorities also soon found Trow in possession of a rifle that had previously been reported stolen, officials said.

Trow was processed on the weapons count and was ordered held on a parole warrant.

The investigation into the car larcenies was continuing and additional charges are expected, police said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sealed With A Kiss: Wedding March 6

    The modest wedding plans of a celebrity and his down-to-earth fiancée escalate while Mick gets an enticing opportunity Olivia won’t let him refuse, putting their own big day in jeopardy.

  • Messi bids a tearful goodbye to FC Barcelona

    It took Lionel Messi more than a minute to start this emotional farewell news conference on Sunday (August 8) at FC Barcelona,where the soccer icon confirmed he'd be leaving the team -- a team where he's spent his entire career.With tears running down his cheeks, he told the news conference that this is without a doubt, the most difficult moment of his career.And it’s a glittering career that started 21 years ago, when the Argentine was just 13 years old. The 34-year-old leaves as the club’s all-time scorer with 682, and 35 trophies. "I grew up with the values of this club. I always tried to handle myself with humility, respect, and so I did with everyone in this house. I hope that is what I leave behind, apart from the luck I living here and giving so much to the club. I went through many beautiful things, also bad things, but that also made me grow and keep improving and made me the person I am today."Messi is leaving after Barca announced last week that it could no longer afford to pay his massive salary. Messi is believed to be one of the world's highest-paid athletes. According to Forbes magazine, he's made over $130 million in earnings.Both Barca, which has suffered steep losses recently, and Messi had wanted to sign a new contract.But the deal would have taken salaries to 110% of the club's earnings - even after Messi agreed to a 50% pay cut.The club said this would jeopardize its future given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the need to comply with the financial rules of Spain's La Liga competition.Meanwhile, French newspaper L'Equipe reported on Sunday that he will travel to Paris either Sunday or Monday (August 9) to undertake a medical and finalize a deal with Paris Saint-Germain. While Messi did not confirm he would definitely join the Parisians, he said his plans were to carry on playing as long as possible, adding he still harbors ambitions to win another Champions League trophy.

  • Crew chiefs for Nos. 9, 20 ejected at Watkins Glen; Elliott, Bell to start from rear

    Chase Elliott’s quest for a three-peat at Watkins Glen International will have to begin from the rear of the field — and without his crew chief. The No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet failed pre-race inspection twice Sunday morning at the Upstate New York track, forcing Elliott to the back of the pack for the start […]

  • 18 Orthodox Jewish girls who were barred from boarding a Delta flight were booted off another flight the next day

    A group of Jewish teenagers, who were barred from a flight on Thursday, were asked to leave a second new York flight on Friday morning.

  • Young murder victim helps solve her own cold case

    The 1979 case of a murdered 18-year-old baffled local police officers for decades, until they got a break from evidence Michelle Martinko left behind.

  • Burgerville, a popular regional chain, says it's closed a Portland branch after finding human excrement, drug gear, and weapons on its premises

    A Burgerville branch in Lents, Portland, will temporarily close its doors, citing crime and vandalism around the storefront.

  • Crime historian conducts dig for D.B. Cooper case evidence

    Nearly 50 years after skyjacker D.B. Cooper vanished out the back of a Boeing 727 into freezing Northwest rain — wearing a business suit, a parachute and a pack with $200,000 in cash — a crime historian is conducting a dig on the banks of the Columbia River in Vancouver, Washington, in search of evidence. KOIN reports that Eric Ulis, a self-described expert on the infamous D.B. Cooper case, began a two-day dig on Friday. Ulis and four volunteers are searching for evidence about 10 to 15 yards away from where a boy found $6,000 of Cooper's ransom money in 1980.

  • Inmate sentenced to nearly 25 years for murdering sister's rapist in prison

    A Washington state inmate was sentenced to nearly 25 years in prison after he murdered his sister's rapist who was housed in the same cell.

  • Miami car dealer rolled back 81,000 miles off odometer, cops say

    Miami-Dade police this week arrested a used car dealer who they say rolled back more than 81,000 miles from the odometer of a vehicle he sold a customer last year.

  • Police handcuffed a Black realtor and his client as he was showing a home after a neighbor called and said they were breaking in

    Police surrounded the house with guns drawn and arrested the men, both of whom said they believe they were racially profiled.

  • Police release autopsy results for missing Pleasanton runner

    Officials released the autopsy results for Philip Kreycik, the missing hiker whose body was found Tuesday.

  • Video film of mutiny by passengers at the unfair removal of two Black men from a flight

    Video shows EasyJet passengers vocally opposing the removal of two men on a flight to Spain, telling them "no, don't get off" and "sit down."

  • Florida Man Arrested After Biting Off Part of Friend's Ear in Fight

    The incident took place as James was on vacation with three friends, when one passed out and he put her in wheelbarrow, according to local authorities.

  • Anti-Vax Radio Host Who Called Fauci a ‘Power Tripping Lying Freak’ Dies of COVID

    Screenshot/YouTube/NewsmaxAn anti-vaccine right-wing radio host in West Palm Beach, Florida died Wednesday from COVID-19 complications.Dick Farrel, 65, used his local talk show and social media to rail against Dr. Anthony Fauci, who he called a “power tripping lying freak,” and say that no one should get the coronavirus vaccine. When COVID-19 sent him to the hospital for three weeks, though, he changed his tune, urging friends to get vaccinated, friends told local station WPTV.Farrel wrote in ea

  • 84-year-old man fined $293,000 for possessing a German World War II tank that he kept in his basement

    The German retiree was also given a suspended prison sentence for owning the Panther tank, along with a horde of other Third Reich weapons.

  • A Florida radio host who railed against Dr. Fauci and vaccines has died from COVID-19

    After contracting the virus, friends said Dick Farrel texted them and urged them to get the vaccine.

  • ‘Like a Mob’: Prosecutors Look at Trump’s Ice Rink Man

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyEver since New York prosecutors hit the Trump Organization and its top financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, with tax fraud charges in July, it’s been obvious they have more evidence of wrongdoing than they’ve laid out. But now, it’s certain: Prosecutors also have evidence that the executive’s son, Barry Weisselberg, received the very same kind of corporate perks that investigators allege should have been taxed as income.Barry Weissel

  • A child found hidden restroom cameras in a Broward martial arts school, police say

    A girl’s discovery of hidden cameras in a Pembroke Pines martial arts studio’s restroom led to the arrest of the 64-year-old head instructor, Pembroke Pines police announced Saturday.

  • Loved ones mourn woman killed in brazen shooting in Brooklyn

    Police are searching for a woman who casually walked up behind another woman in Brooklyn Wednesday night and fatally shot her in the head.

  • Thai police arrest suspect in killing of Swiss woman

    Thai police said Saturday they arrested a suspect in the death of a Swiss woman on the tourist island of Phuket. Gen. Suwat Jangyodsuk, confirmed to reporters that a suspect was arrested but offered no other details. According to an ID published by Thai media, the man is 27, and a Thai resident of Phuket.