Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: EPS: RM0.093 (vs RM0.15 in 3Q 2021)

Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad (KLSE:SOP) Third Quarter 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM1.32b (up 1.7% from 3Q 2021).

Net income: RM82.3m (down 34% from 3Q 2021).

Profit margin: 6.2% (down from 9.6% in 3Q 2021). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: RM0.093 (down from RM0.15 in 3Q 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to fall by 16% p.a. on average during the next 3 years compared to a 1.6% decline forecast for the Food industry in Malaysia.

Performance of the Malaysian Food industry.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

