Sarawak Plantation Berhad (KLSE:SWKPLNT) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of MYR0.10

Sarawak Plantation Berhad (KLSE:SWKPLNT) will pay a dividend of MYR0.10 on the 19th of January. The dividend yield will be 8.8% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Sarawak Plantation Berhad Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Sarawak Plantation Berhad's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 55.0%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 130%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was MYR0.163, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.20. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.1% over that duration. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that Sarawak Plantation Berhad has grown earnings per share at 33% per year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

Sarawak Plantation Berhad Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, Sarawak Plantation Berhad has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

