Sarawak Plantation Berhad (KLSE:SWKPLNT) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Sarawak Plantation Berhad's (KLSE:SWKPLNT) recent performance, when its stock has declined 2.3% over the past month. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Sarawak Plantation Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Sarawak Plantation Berhad is:

14% = RM97m ÷ RM706m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.14 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Sarawak Plantation Berhad's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To start with, Sarawak Plantation Berhad's ROE looks acceptable. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 9.8% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Probably as a result of this, Sarawak Plantation Berhad was able to see an impressive net income growth of 56% over the last five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Sarawak Plantation Berhad's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 18% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is SWKPLNT fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Sarawak Plantation Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Sarawak Plantation Berhad's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 41%, meaning the company retains 59% of its income. So it seems that Sarawak Plantation Berhad is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, Sarawak Plantation Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 53% over the next three years. Consequently, the higher expected payout ratio explains the decline in the company's expected ROE (to 8.8%) over the same period.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Sarawak Plantation Berhad's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

